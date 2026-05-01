Pras Begins His 14-Year Prison Sentence Over Illegal Campaign Scheme

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pras Begins 14 Year Prison Sentence Illegal Campaign Scheme
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Singer Pras Michel performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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Pras was convicted a few years ago of charges related to Malaysian businessman Jho Low's alleged $4.5 billion theft of a Malaysian state fund.

Pras and his legal team are currently preparing their appeal over his 14-year prison sentence for money laundering, witness tampering, and other charges. In the meantime, he will have to wait for an update on that from behind bars, according to Rolling Stone.

The outlet reports that on Thursday (April 30), the Fugees rapper turned himself in at the Federal Correctional Institution in Safford, Arizona to begin his sentence. His spokesperson, Erica Dumas, reportedly provided a statement about the matter.

"Today is a painful day for Pras, for his family, and for everyone who believes in a fair system of justice," Dumas reportedly stated. "Pras honors the legal process as he reports to begin his sentence. The FARA-related charges that led to his conviction are being vigorously contested on appeal, and his legal team believes the record will show that his rights were violated and the truth was obscured. This chapter is difficult but it is not his final one."

"He has to fight it on the inside," Dumas reportedly told Rolling Stone. "His appeal is in the very beginning stages. As you can imagine, it’s a very complicated case with lots of files."

Dumas also reportedly said Pras has spent a lot of time with family before the sentence. "He doesn’t really go out," the spokesperson reportedly stated. "He’s vegan, he doesn’t drink, and he doesn’t smoke."

The spokesperson reportedly revealed his last outing was at the Kanye West concert on April 3 in Los Angeles. There, Fugees alum Lauryn Hill performed as a guest. Dumas reportedly claimed Pras hung out with Dave Chappelle and Erykah Badu and sang along to one of Hill's songs. This is notable because of Pras' previous legal conflicts with Lauryn Hill.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

What Did Pras Do?
Ms. Lauryn Hill And The Fugees Performs At Oakland Arena
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07. (C) Pras Michel, (R) Lauryn Hill and (L) Wyclef Jean perform at Oakland Arena on November 07, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

A court convicted Pras in 2023 on charges of money laundering, illegal lobbying, campaign finance violations, concealment of material facts, witness tampering, bank fraud, Foreign Agents Registration Act violations, and acting as an unregistered agent of China. Authorities accused him of funneling money stolen by Malaysian businessman Jho Low from a Malaysian state fund as illegal contributions to Barack Obama's 2012 presidential reelection campaign in the United States in 2012. They also accused the artist of using that money to lobby the Donald Trump administration to stop investigating Low.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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