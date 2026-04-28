T.I. Hits Cinq Music With Lawsuit Over Catalog Deal

T.I. has faced his fair share of legal battles throughout his career, and now, he's going up against Cinq Music. In 2017, the Atlanta hitmaker sold a large chunk of his recorded music catalog to the label, per Billboard. Now, he alleges that they're refusing to honor a contract promising to let him buy those masters back later for cheap. Allegedly, they're asking for close to $50 million more than what he actually owes.

“Cinq regretted that it had agreed to the [option terms], and, therefore … did everything it could to frustrate plaintiffs’ efforts to complete the purchase,” T.I.'s lawyer, Robert Jacobs of the law firm Manatt Phelps & Phillips, writes.

T.I. alleges that Cinq tried to "artificially inflate" the price of the masters in an effort to get more money out of him. “Using these tactics Cinq sought to extract a purchase price from plaintiffs that was nearly 20 times higher than the price mandated by the parties’ agreed-upon formula," his lawsuit alleges.

T.I. & 50 Cent Beef

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper T.I. on the field during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

Cinq Music isn't the only entity T.I. has gone up against recently, however. He also has some serious problems with 50 Cent, which were reignited earlier this year. During a podcast appearance, T.I. accused 50 Cent of backing out of a Verzuz battle they had both agreed to, and claimed to have lost all respect for him as a result.

Fif fired back with full force, even dragging T.I.'s wife Tiny into the drama. This prompted two of her children, King and Domani Harris, to rush to her defense. They each released diss tracks directed at 50 Cent, bringing up his shooting, domestic violence allegations, and more.