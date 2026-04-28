T.I. Hits Cinq Music With Lawsuit Over Catalog Deal

BY Caroline Fisher
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T.I. Cinq Music Lawsuit
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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T.I. alleges that Cinq Music is refusing to honor a contract they signed back in 2017 when he sold them part of his recorded music catalog.

T.I. has faced his fair share of legal battles throughout his career, and now, he's going up against Cinq Music. In 2017, the Atlanta hitmaker sold a large chunk of his recorded music catalog to the label, per Billboard. Now, he alleges that they're refusing to honor a contract promising to let him buy those masters back later for cheap. Allegedly, they're asking for close to $50 million more than what he actually owes.

“Cinq regretted that it had agreed to the [option terms], and, therefore … did everything it could to frustrate plaintiffs’ efforts to complete the purchase,” T.I.'s lawyer, Robert Jacobs of the law firm Manatt Phelps & Phillips, writes.

T.I. alleges that Cinq tried to "artificially inflate" the price of the masters in an effort to get more money out of him. “Using these tactics Cinq sought to extract a purchase price from plaintiffs that was nearly 20 times higher than the price mandated by the parties’ agreed-upon formula," his lawsuit alleges.

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T.I. & 50 Cent Beef
T.I.
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper T.I. on the field during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

Cinq Music isn't the only entity T.I. has gone up against recently, however. He also has some serious problems with 50 Cent, which were reignited earlier this year. During a podcast appearance, T.I. accused 50 Cent of backing out of a Verzuz battle they had both agreed to, and claimed to have lost all respect for him as a result.

Fif fired back with full force, even dragging T.I.'s wife Tiny into the drama. This prompted two of her children, King and Domani Harris, to rush to her defense. They each released diss tracks directed at 50 Cent, bringing up his shooting, domestic violence allegations, and more.

T.I. later admitted on The Breakfast Club that he believes King went too far when he dissed his foe's late mother.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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