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T.I. Hits Cinq Music With Lawsuit Over Catalog Deal
T.I. alleges that Cinq Music is refusing to honor a contract they signed back in 2017 when he sold them part of his recorded music catalog.
By
Caroline Fisher
April 28, 2026