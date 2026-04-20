Rick Ross Reveals He Almost Broke His Leg Ahead Of Memoir Release

Rick Ross lives life like a boss, but sometimes he has his slip ups. Thankfully, he was able to avoid some more serious damage, he reveals during a recent interview. While discussing his upcoming memoir, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening, with Daily Mail, he shares he nearly broke his leg during one of his infamous pool parties.

He says he was trying to complete a jump off of his diving board that he calls the "Double Decker Slapper."

"I almost broke my f**king leg... But it was fun," he told them during a Spotify Audiobooks party at The Peppermint Club this past weekend "But we have gonna have a pool party after the car show, June 13."

He added, "You know, that's just how we celebrate. So... look forward to that. That's just one of those fun times." Overall, it sounds like he has no issues laughing at the moment which is good to hear.

In terms of this memoir, which will be number three for the Mississippi-born MC, this one will focus on how he pushed himself to reach the heights he has in music.

Rick Ross tells Daily Mail, "I appreciate a lot of the falls. I understand them. They prepared you for, you know what I'm saying, the upside."

"So, it's just one of them things that you got to appreciate, you got to love, you know what I mean? If it was anything, I could have told a younger Rick Ross man, 'you so much closer. Don't quit, homie.' That's like being a senior in school and you drop out right before you f**king graduate. Don't do it. Don't quit."

Rick Ross Announces New Album

But this isn't all Ricky Rozay had to share. Elsewhere during his conversation, he announced his next album, Set In Stone. He didn't reveal a release date for it, but he did explain that he pushed himself to the limit creatively.

Overall, it's his attempt to top all of his previous works.

"I challenged myself musically. That's what the renaissance is about, it's not getting to a point where you feel you at a ceiling."