Rick Ross Reveals He Almost Broke His Leg Ahead Of Memoir Release

BY Zachary Horvath
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Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
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Rick Ross nearly hurt himself really badly in the comfort of his own home, but he looks back at the memory fondly.

Rick Ross lives life like a boss, but sometimes he has his slip ups. Thankfully, he was able to avoid some more serious damage, he reveals during a recent interview. While discussing his upcoming memoir, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening, with Daily Mail, he shares he nearly broke his leg during one of his infamous pool parties.

He says he was trying to complete a jump off of his diving board that he calls the "Double Decker Slapper."

"I almost broke my f**king leg... But it was fun," he told them during a Spotify Audiobooks party at The Peppermint Club this past weekend "But we have gonna have a pool party after the car show, June 13."

He added, "You know, that's just how we celebrate. So... look forward to that. That's just one of those fun times." Overall, it sounds like he has no issues laughing at the moment which is good to hear.

In terms of this memoir, which will be number three for the Mississippi-born MC, this one will focus on how he pushed himself to reach the heights he has in music.

Rick Ross tells Daily Mail, "I appreciate a lot of the falls. I understand them. They prepared you for, you know what I'm saying, the upside." 

"So, it's just one of them things that you got to appreciate, you got to love, you know what I mean? If it was anything, I could have told a younger Rick Ross man, 'you so much closer. Don't quit, homie.' That's like being a senior in school and you drop out right before you f**king graduate. Don't do it. Don't quit." 

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Rick Ross Announces New Album

But this isn't all Ricky Rozay had to share. Elsewhere during his conversation, he announced his next album, Set In Stone. He didn't reveal a release date for it, but he did explain that he pushed himself to the limit creatively.

Overall, it's his attempt to top all of his previous works.

"I challenged myself musically. That's what the renaissance is about, it's not getting to a point where you feel you at a ceiling."

"Not only should I put out a dope album, it should be f**king challenging any body of work I ever released. And so that's what the challenge to myself was. So, a lot of the records that I put on it sonically and just the way I feel, you know, what the game needed as my contribution.... I'm gonna be excited the day it's released."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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