Pusha T & His Wife Virginia Williams Announce Birth Of Their Second Child

Pusha T recently joined his brother Malice for a Coachella performance to continue the comeback of Clipse, but that was far from the highlight of his week. Via an Instagram Story post caught by CHILLING WITH MONIE on Twitter, he announced the birth of his second child, a son, with his wife Virginia Williams.

The IG Story was a simple image of their son Nigel holding the little one in his arms, which Push put up earlier today (Saturday, April 18). Many congratulations are in order for the couple, who welcomed Nigel back in 2020.

However, this has also caused a family-related controversy for Pusha T to resurface. Back when Williams announced she was pregnant with their second child, he caught backlash for neglecting daddy duties in a message to her. "i hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all," the Virginia MC wrote on social media.

Pusha T & Virginia Williams' Relationship

Pusha T responded to this backlash shortly after, leaving a slew of crying-laughing emojis beneath the following tweet: "n***as is calling Pusha T a deadbeat because he doesn’t like changing diapers."

For those unaware, he and Virginia Williams married in 2018 after dating for about 11 years. But even this relationship fell under scrutiny, including some from one of Pusha T's sworn enemies. When an Instagram page uploaded a post criticizing the ten-year age gap between them, Drake blessed it with a like.

Their feud will seemingly never die out, and it's relevant to point out how fatherhood was the key takeaway from their 2018 feud. Pusha claimed Drizzy was hiding his son Adonis from the world.