Pusha T & His Wife Virginia Williams Announce Birth Of Their Second Child

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pusha T Wife Virginia Williams Birth Of Second Child
Pusha T plays the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Coachella 2019 Pusha T. © Thomas Hawthorne/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
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Pusha T previously caught flack for refusing daddy duties in a message to his wife Virginia Williams celebrating her pregnancy.

Pusha T recently joined his brother Malice for a Coachella performance to continue the comeback of Clipse, but that was far from the highlight of his week. Via an Instagram Story post caught by CHILLING WITH MONIE on Twitter, he announced the birth of his second child, a son, with his wife Virginia Williams.

The IG Story was a simple image of their son Nigel holding the little one in his arms, which Push put up earlier today (Saturday, April 18). Many congratulations are in order for the couple, who welcomed Nigel back in 2020.

However, this has also caused a family-related controversy for Pusha T to resurface. Back when Williams announced she was pregnant with their second child, he caught backlash for neglecting daddy duties in a message to her. "i hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all," the Virginia MC wrote on social media.

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Pusha T & Virginia Williams' Relationship

Pusha T responded to this backlash shortly after, leaving a slew of crying-laughing emojis beneath the following tweet: "n***as is calling Pusha T a deadbeat because he doesn’t like changing diapers."

For those unaware, he and Virginia Williams married in 2018 after dating for about 11 years. But even this relationship fell under scrutiny, including some from one of Pusha T's sworn enemies. When an Instagram page uploaded a post criticizing the ten-year age gap between them, Drake blessed it with a like.

Their feud will seemingly never die out, and it's relevant to point out how fatherhood was the key takeaway from their 2018 feud. Pusha claimed Drizzy was hiding his son Adonis from the world.

But even with this contentious background in mind, no amount of fan discourse can take away this moment from the couple. We wish them the best moving forward in their family and personal lives, and we'll see if they have anything to share about their new bundle of joy.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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