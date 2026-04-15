Katy Perry Faces Police Investigation For Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegation

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Katy Perry, a Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, speaks to the media during the Pepsi Super Bowl press conference at Phoenix Convention Center on Jan. 29, 2015. © Nick Oza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A spokesperson for Katy Perry has already released a statement denying the validity of Ruby Rose's allegation.

Police in Australia are officially investigating Katy Perry after Ruby Rose accused her of sexual assault on social media, earlier this week. Victoria Police confirmed the news to the Herald Sun on Wednesday. The update comes after Rose claimed to have spoken to authorities in one of her posts.

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a Victoria Police spokesman told the Herald Sun.

Read More: Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry Of Sexual Assault

Ruby Rose's Social Media Posts

Ruby Rose publicized her allegation against the singer on the social media platform, Threads, earlier this week. Responding to a post from Complex, which highlighted Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella, Rose alleged, "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.”

In more posts, she explained: “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her."

A spokesperson for Katy Perry denied the validity of Rose's claims in a statement on Monday. “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies," they said. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

On Tuesday, Rose followed up on Threads to confirm with fans that she had spoken with the police. “As of this afternoon, I have finalised all my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved,” she shared. “It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much.”

Read More: Doechii's Superstar Potential Grows With Katy Perry Single "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2019 Australians In Film Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry Of Sexual Assault
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Arrivals Pop Culture Amber Rose Voices Support For Sukihana After YK Osiris Incident
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0