Police in Australia are officially investigating Katy Perry after Ruby Rose accused her of sexual assault on social media, earlier this week. Victoria Police confirmed the news to the Herald Sun on Wednesday. The update comes after Rose claimed to have spoken to authorities in one of her posts.

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a Victoria Police spokesman told the Herald Sun.

Read More: Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry Of Sexual Assault

Ruby Rose's Social Media Posts

Ruby Rose publicized her allegation against the singer on the social media platform, Threads, earlier this week. Responding to a post from Complex, which highlighted Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella, Rose alleged, "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.”

In more posts, she explained: “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her."

A spokesperson for Katy Perry denied the validity of Rose's claims in a statement on Monday. “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies," they said. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."