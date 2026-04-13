Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry Of Sexual Assault

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexual assault, detailing her allegation against the singer in a series of posts on the social media platform, Threads, over the weekend. Responding to a post from Complex, which highlighted Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella, Rose alleged, "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.”

As fans asked for further details, she added in more posts: “Before I open up about something incredibly raw and traumatic, I tell myself ‘it’s ok, you don’t need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer.’ But then I see this post and tears consume me, in a good way. Thank you.”

“I’m now 40,” she continued. “It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

As for exactly what happened, Rose alleged: “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her."

Rose also claimed that she decided to stay silent about her story after Perry helped her secure a US visa. When one fan criticized Rose for publicizing her claim against Perry, but not taking legal action, she replied: “just left the police station.”

Has Katy Perry Responded To Ruby Rose?