Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry Of Sexual Assault

BY Cole Blake
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2019 Australians In Film Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Ruby Rose attends the 2019 Australians In Film Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
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Katy Perry has yet to respond to Ruby Rose's allegation on social media after attending Coachella over the weekend.

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexual assault, detailing her allegation against the singer in a series of posts on the social media platform, Threads, over the weekend. Responding to a post from Complex, which highlighted Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella, Rose alleged, "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.”

As fans asked for further details, she added in more posts: “Before I open up about something incredibly raw and traumatic, I tell myself ‘it’s ok, you don’t need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer.’ But then I see this post and tears consume me, in a good way. Thank you.”

“I’m now 40,” she continued. “It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

Read More: Doechii's Superstar Potential Grows With Katy Perry Single "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE"

As for exactly what happened, Rose alleged: “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her."

Rose also claimed that she decided to stay silent about her story after Perry helped her secure a US visa. When one fan criticized Rose for publicizing her claim against Perry, but not taking legal action, she replied: “just left the police station.”

Has Katy Perry Responded To Ruby Rose?

As of Monday morning, Perry has yet to address Rose’s allegation. She attended Coachella alongside former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While the two have avoided speaking about their relationship, they've made several public appearances together in recent months. In one picture from Perry's Instagram recap of the event, she and Trudeau are holding hands.

Read More: Katy Perry’s Comments On Russell Brand Resurface Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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