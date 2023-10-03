Katy Perry’s 7 Hottest Hip Hop Collabs

Make no mistake, Katy Perry is one of the most definitive pop acts of the century. However, like all megastars, collaborating with Hip Hop acts is evident. Katy Perry is no different and has some notable Hip Hop collaborations that have greatly elevated her pop tracks. From the chart-topping “E.T.” featuring Kanye West to the trap-pop club banger “Bon Appétit” with the Migos, Perry has worked with some of the most prominent rappers around. In continuing on with her roll, Katy Perry revealed she wants to collab with Ice Spice.

Although her sound has evolved over the years, her fifth studio album, Witness, was a highlight. On Witness, Katy Perry enlisted not one but three Hip Hop acts for some of the biggest collabs in her discography. Additionally, Kodak Black has expressed interest in working with her. Judging from the success of her previous pop-rap partnerships, perhaps another hit is in store for her. Overall, her work with rappers has been some of the best pop-rap mergers of the modern music scene.

“Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” feat. Missy Elliott (2011)

Due to the overwhelming success of the original track, the remix of “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” went largely under the radar. However, featuring Missy Elliott was evidently a brilliant idea, particularly with the flow Elliott brought to the unmistakably pop sound. The Hip Hop queen kicked off the song with a sonically advanced tone and fun, sexy lyrics to top it off. Elliott reappeared towards the end of the track before Perry closed out with the chorus. It’s one of a few Hip Hop collabs that Katy Perry can boast of, arguably one of her best.

“Bon Appétit” feat. Migos (2017)

On her fifth studio album, Witness, Katy Perry featured several notable Hip Hop stars. One of the most popular tracks on the album is “Bon Appétit,” which features Migos. “Bon Appétit” packs a ton of genres into its almost four-minute runtime. From dance-pop to drum and bass, and of course, Migos’ signature trap, the song was heavily played in the club scene. While the reception was mixed, the song was a moderate commercial success. However, Migos’ verse was welcome, as well as the song’s EDM feel. Since its release, Katy Perry has performed it several times, as it is one of her most popular Hip Hop collabs to date.

“Chained To The Rhythm” feat. Skip Marley & Lil Yachty (2017)

While “Chained to the Rhythm” is Hip Hop-leaning, it remains one of the most lauded collabs Katy Perry has in her catalog. Skip Marley is featured on the single track, while Lil Yachty appears on an official remix. Overall, the song’s message about real-world issues is particularly noteworthy, and one of the reasons for its success. “Chained to the Rhythm” is easily one of Perry’s most conscious offerings and marked a significant moment in her writing portfolio, signaling great songwriting improvement.

“Swish Swish” feat. Nicki Minaj (2017)

Both the Barbz and Katycats had clamored for a collaboration for a long time between Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. Eventually, in 2017, the two stars joined forces on the former’s single, “Swish Swish.” One of her most popular collabs, Perry revealed to Jimmy Fallon that the song is aimed at her bullies and haters. Most notably, the song was believed to be aimed at Taylor Swift, who was feuding with Perry at the time. Nonetheless, the track's highlight was Nicki Minaj, who delivered a cutthroat verse to accompany Perry’s vocals. While the song was moderately well received, Nicki’s verse was lauded.

“E.T.” feat. Kanye West (2011)

Enlisting Kanye West for the official single, Perry achieved great success with the single “E.T.” in 2011. West, who had already begun to make waves for his electronic-infused music, was a perfect addition to the song. The pair performed the track at numerous events, including the Grammy Awards. West also appeared in the music video for “E.T.,” providing a more mellow visual image than Perry’s outlandish costumes and imagery. The song was both a critical and commercial success, and West’s involvement helped shoot the single to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

“Dark Horse” feat. Juicy J (2014)

Katy Perry cinched the top spot on numerous charts with “Dark Horse,” one of her biggest Hip Hop collabs. While the song’s reception was critically mixed, fans widely praised it. Consequently, the song has achieved a Diamond certification, with over 11 million units sold. “Dark Horse” is a trap-pop song that employs a haunting melody. Juicy J provided his verse in signature style, awarding the track an extra oomph. The success of “Dark Horse” was rather monumental, and the single ended the 2010s as the 26th-best Billboard hit.

“California Gurls” feat. Snoop Dogg (2010)

In what is undoubtedly one of her most notable songs, “California Gurls” didn’t take any time to reach the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. The confectionary tune was also greatly elevated by its featured act, Snoop Dogg. The West Coast icon floated effortlessly on the unabashedly bubblegum pop track. He also appeared in the song’s music video and engaged in a candy battle with the singer. Katy Perry began a tremendous music chart-topping run with “California Gurls,” and the song remains one of her most notable collabs.

