King Harris Arrested On Drug Charge In Pikachu Onesie

It was a rough weekend for King Harris. According to TMZ, the 21-year-old was pulled over in Georgia for allegedly speeding at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly spotted a gun near him and told him to step out. He allegedly refused, prompting the arrest. A THC vape was also allegedly discovered inside the vehicle.

Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and received two traffic citations. The citations are for an alleged seatbelt violation and speeding.

The young rapper was sure not to leave his supporters in the dark about his legal woes. He documented most of the process on his Instagram Story. He even posted a photo of himself in a Pikachu onesie shortly after getting stopped. "Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball," he joked in a follow-up post.

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King Harris Legal Issues

Harris later shared a photo of himself flipping off the camera, writing "F*** dat police" and threatening to sleep with the officer's wife. This isn't the only time he's had a run-in with the law, as in 2024, he was also arrested over an incident at a gas station.

Allegedly, he almost hit a cop car while leaving, prompting the officer to pull him over. The officer allegedly smelled weed coming from the vehicle, and quickly learned that Harris had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court. He cooperated and was later booked at DeKalb County jail.