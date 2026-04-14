King Harris Arrested On Drug Charge In Pikachu Onesie

BY Caroline Fisher
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King Harris Arrested Onesie
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 25: King Harris attends Appreciation Night: Celebrating T.I.'s #1 Record "Let 'Em Know" at F1 Arcade Atlanta on March 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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King Harris got pulled over in Georgia over the weekend and ended up documenting his own arrest on his Instagram Story.

It was a rough weekend for King Harris. According to TMZ, the 21-year-old was pulled over in Georgia for allegedly speeding at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly spotted a gun near him and told him to step out. He allegedly refused, prompting the arrest. A THC vape was also allegedly discovered inside the vehicle.

Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and received two traffic citations. The citations are for an alleged seatbelt violation and speeding.

The young rapper was sure not to leave his supporters in the dark about his legal woes. He documented most of the process on his Instagram Story. He even posted a photo of himself in a Pikachu onesie shortly after getting stopped. "Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball," he joked in a follow-up post.

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King Harris Legal Issues

Harris later shared a photo of himself flipping off the camera, writing "F*** dat police" and threatening to sleep with the officer's wife. This isn't the only time he's had a run-in with the law, as in 2024, he was also arrested over an incident at a gas station.

Allegedly, he almost hit a cop car while leaving, prompting the officer to pull him over. The officer allegedly smelled weed coming from the vehicle, and quickly learned that Harris had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court. He cooperated and was later booked at DeKalb County jail.

News of Harris' latest legal issues comes just a few weeks after he made headlines for jumping into his father's feud with 50 Cent. Fif went after T.I. and his loved ones on social media after the trap pioneer accused him of backing out of a Verzuz battle he'd already agreed to. In response, both Harris and his brother Domani dropped fiery diss tracks aimed at the mogul.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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