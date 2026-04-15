T.I. Pushed For King Harris’ Release After Onesie Arrest

This weekend, King Harris was arrested during a traffic stop in his home state of Georgia. Reportedly, officers saw a gun when they approached the vehicle, prompting them to ask the 21-year-old to step out. He refused and was subsequently charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance thanks to a THC vape that officers allegedly discovered in the vehicle. All of this took place while he was rocking a Pikachu onesie.

Recently, bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced online. It revealed that Harris' famous father, T.I., tried to get him out of trouble. That didn't work out, as captured by Watch Live Bitez, and he was booked regardless. Shortly after his arrest, Harris took to Instagram to address the ordeal, indicating that he wasn't all that upset.

“Living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket(F**KIN POLICE) catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night😤🤦🏽‍♂️🤣," he wrote alongside footage of himself rapping in a go-kart. "WELLL DAMNNN F*CK EM🤷🏽‍♂️🤣‼️."

Read More: Police Bodycam Footage Shows King Harris Getting Arrested On Drug Charge

King Harris 50 Cent Beef

He also posted a photo of himself in his onesie. He captioned it, "Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball." In a follow-up post, he said "F*** dat police" and threatened to sleep with his arresting officer's wife.

Harris has dealt with some legal issues in the past. Back in 2024, he was arrested after nearly hitting a cop car while leaving a gas station. When the officer approached his vehicle, they smelled marijuana. They also quickly realized that he had a warrant for failure to appear.

News of King Harris' latest legal woes comes just a few weeks after he made headlines for jumping into his father's feud with 50 Cent. He released multiple diss tracks aimed at the G-Unit boss, making it clear that he wasn't willing to let disrespect towards his parents slide.