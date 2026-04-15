T.I. Pushed For King Harris’ Release After Onesie Arrest

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
T.I. Pushed King Harris Release
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: King Harris and T.I. backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
King Harris was recently hit with charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a controlled substance.

This weekend, King Harris was arrested during a traffic stop in his home state of Georgia. Reportedly, officers saw a gun when they approached the vehicle, prompting them to ask the 21-year-old to step out. He refused and was subsequently charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance thanks to a THC vape that officers allegedly discovered in the vehicle. All of this took place while he was rocking a Pikachu onesie.

Recently, bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced online. It revealed that Harris' famous father, T.I., tried to get him out of trouble. That didn't work out, as captured by Watch Live Bitez, and he was booked regardless. Shortly after his arrest, Harris took to Instagram to address the ordeal, indicating that he wasn't all that upset.

“Living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket(F**KIN POLICE) catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night😤🤦🏽‍♂️🤣," he wrote alongside footage of himself rapping in a go-kart. "WELLL DAMNNN F*CK EM🤷🏽‍♂️🤣‼️."

Read More: Police Bodycam Footage Shows King Harris Getting Arrested On Drug Charge

King Harris 50 Cent Beef

He also posted a photo of himself in his onesie. He captioned it, "Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball." In a follow-up post, he said "F*** dat police" and threatened to sleep with his arresting officer's wife.

Harris has dealt with some legal issues in the past. Back in 2024, he was arrested after nearly hitting a cop car while leaving a gas station. When the officer approached his vehicle, they smelled marijuana. They also quickly realized that he had a warrant for failure to appear.

News of King Harris' latest legal woes comes just a few weeks after he made headlines for jumping into his father's feud with 50 Cent. He released multiple diss tracks aimed at the G-Unit boss, making it clear that he wasn't willing to let disrespect towards his parents slide.

Read More: King Harris Arrested On Drug Charge In Pikachu Onesie

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Bodycam King Harris Arrested Music Police Bodycam Footage Shows King Harris Getting Arrested On Drug Charge
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
King Harris Arrested Onesie Music King Harris Arrested On Drug Charge In Pikachu Onesie
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0