Over the weekend, King Harris was pulled over in Georgia for allegedly speeding. When officers approached, they allegedly saw a gun near the 21-year-old and asked him to step out of the vehicle. A THC vape was also allegedly spotted inside the vehicle. Allegedly, Harris refused to follow instructions, prompting his arrest.

He was ultimately charged with possession of a controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Harris also received two traffic citations for an alleged seatbelt violation and speeding. He was wearing a Pikachu onesie at the time of his arrest.

Police bodycam footage of the traffic stop, shared by Watch Live Bitez, has now surfaced online. In it, Harris can be heard arguing with an officer who was telling him to get out of his vehicle. The officer tells him that if he doesn't get out, he'll be arrested for obstruction.

Read More: King Harris Arrested On Drug Charge In Pikachu Onesie

King Harris Legal Issues

Harris continues to refuse and eventually calls up his lawyer. From there, he's placed under arrest. Later on in the video, T.I. is heard speaking with the police about the incident.

It doesn't look like Harris let the ordeal ruin his night completely, as he documented parts of it on his Instagram Story. He posted a photo of himself in his onesie, writing, "Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball." In a follow-up post, he said "F*** dat police" and threatened to sleep with his arresting officer's wife.

This isn't the only time Harris has been arrested, either. He was also taken into custody after an incident at a gas station back in 2024. Allegedly, he almost hit a cop car as he was leaving, prompting him to get pulled over. The officer allegedly smelled weed as he walked up to the vehicle, and quickly learned that Harris had a warrant for failure to appear.