Police Bodycam Footage Shows King Harris Getting Arrested On Drug Charge

BY Caroline Fisher
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Bodycam King Harris Arrested
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Domani Harris, King Harris, Messiah Harris and T.I. attend OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release &amp; Video Viewing Party at Trap City Cafe on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Over the weekend, 21-year-old King Harris was arrested in his home state of Georgia while wearing a Pikachu onesie.

Over the weekend, King Harris was pulled over in Georgia for allegedly speeding. When officers approached, they allegedly saw a gun near the 21-year-old and asked him to step out of the vehicle. A THC vape was also allegedly spotted inside the vehicle. Allegedly, Harris refused to follow instructions, prompting his arrest.

He was ultimately charged with possession of a controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Harris also received two traffic citations for an alleged seatbelt violation and speeding. He was wearing a Pikachu onesie at the time of his arrest.

Police bodycam footage of the traffic stop, shared by Watch Live Bitez, has now surfaced online. In it, Harris can be heard arguing with an officer who was telling him to get out of his vehicle. The officer tells him that if he doesn't get out, he'll be arrested for obstruction.

Read More: King Harris Arrested On Drug Charge In Pikachu Onesie

King Harris Legal Issues

Harris continues to refuse and eventually calls up his lawyer. From there, he's placed under arrest. Later on in the video, T.I. is heard speaking with the police about the incident.

It doesn't look like Harris let the ordeal ruin his night completely, as he documented parts of it on his Instagram Story. He posted a photo of himself in his onesie, writing, "Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball." In a follow-up post, he said "F*** dat police" and threatened to sleep with his arresting officer's wife.

This isn't the only time Harris has been arrested, either. He was also taken into custody after an incident at a gas station back in 2024. Allegedly, he almost hit a cop car as he was leaving, prompting him to get pulled over. The officer allegedly smelled weed as he walked up to the vehicle, and quickly learned that Harris had a warrant for failure to appear.

Read More: Tiny Harris Reveals What She Really Thinks About Her Sons Dissing 50 Cent

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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