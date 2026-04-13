Jam Master Jay's Convicted Killer Isn't Being Freed Just Yet

Once again, the Jam Master Jay murder case is taking yet another turn. And once again, the update revolves around Karl Jordan Jr. Last week, after the convicted killer of the Run-DMC legend was granted a $1 million bond, there was a real chance he could have been a free man as soon as Friday. He would have been electronically monitored, but nonetheless he was going to be out of jail.
Moreover, NBC 4 New York even reported several of Jordan Jr.'s loved ones had agreed to co-sign the bond. They were willing to put up their properties and do whatever else necessary to satisfy the total.
However, that was only going to happen if prosecutors didn't step in to appeal the ruling. As of Friday, April 10, they did just that. As a result, Karl Jordan Jr. will remain behind bars as they look to overturn his acquittal of two federal murder counts.
Jordan Jr. is also awaiting trial on separate drug charges, which he has plead not guilty to already.
Jam Master Jay's Murder Case
This case is in the position it is to begin with due to a massive shift back in December 2025. Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall deemed the government's case against Jordan Jr. as "impermissibly speculative." Because of that, she granted his motion for acquittal.
She said in part, "After a review of the trial record, the court finds that the government’s theories of Jordan’s drug-related motive to kill [Jay] or drug offense-related motive to use a firearm are impermissibly speculative and just conjecture. Jordan has met the heavy burden [under federal rules] to be granted a judgment of acquittal."
Ronald Washington, the other man convicted of killing Jam Master Jay in 2002, hasn't been given the chance to even sniff freedom. The guilty ruling on him still stands. In sum, Judge DeArcy Hall feels there's a more concrete case against Washington.