Jam Master Jay's Convicted Killer Isn't Being Freed Just Yet

BY Zachary Horvath
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RUN-DMC Inducted into Hollywood's Rockwalk
Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell" of "RUN-DMC" holds a doll bearing his likeness after induction into the Hollywood Rockwalk at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, California, February 25. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)
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Karl Jordan Jr., one the of two convicted killers in the extensive Jam Master Jay case, was acquitted from his murder charges in Dec. 2025.

Once again, the Jam Master Jay murder case is taking yet another turn. And once again, the update revolves around Karl Jordan Jr. Last week, after the convicted killer of the Run-DMC legend was granted a $1 million bond, there was a real chance he could have been a free man as soon as Friday. He would have been electronically monitored, but nonetheless he was going to be out of jail.

Moreover, NBC 4 New York even reported several of Jordan Jr.'s loved ones had agreed to co-sign the bond. They were willing to put up their properties and do whatever else necessary to satisfy the total.

RUN-DMC Inducted Into Hollywood RockWalk
401452 11: Musical artist Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of the hip-hop group RUN-DMC attends a handprint ceremony during the groups induction into the Hollywood RockWalk February 25, 2002 at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

However, that was only going to happen if prosecutors didn't step in to appeal the ruling. As of Friday, April 10, they did just that. As a result, Karl Jordan Jr. will remain behind bars as they look to overturn his acquittal of two federal murder counts.

Jordan Jr. is also awaiting trial on separate drug charges, which he has plead not guilty to already.

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Jam Master Jay's Murder Case
Our Big Concert 4 Run DMC In Las Vegas
Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell) of Run-DMC performs at KXTE Xtreme Radio's "Our Big Concert 4" at Sam Boyd Stadium May 12, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rap group is touring in support of the new album, "Crown Royal." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This case is in the position it is to begin with due to a massive shift back in December 2025. Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall deemed the government's case against Jordan Jr. as "impermissibly speculative." Because of that, she granted his motion for acquittal.

She said in part, "After a review of the trial record, the court finds that the government’s theories of Jordan’s drug-related motive to kill [Jay] or drug offense-related motive to use a firearm are impermissibly speculative and just conjecture. Jordan has met the heavy burden [under federal rules] to be granted a judgment of acquittal."

Ronald Washington, the other man convicted of killing Jam Master Jay in 2002, hasn't been given the chance to even sniff freedom. The guilty ruling on him still stands. In sum, Judge DeArcy Hall feels there's a more concrete case against Washington.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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