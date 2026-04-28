Third Jam Master Jay Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jam Master Jay Suspect Pleads Guilty
Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell performing at House of Blues (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
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In October of 2002, Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay was fatally shot at the age of 37 in his Queens recording studio.

It's been nearly 25 years since Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his Queens recording studio at the age of 37. Yesterday (April 27), 52-year-old Jay Bryant pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge. He explained to a judge that he helped other people get into the studio so they could ambush the DJ.

“I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell,” he told a federal magistrate, per NBC News. “I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime.”

Bryant's role in the murder was first revealed in 2023 when he was charged in a superseding indictment. “More than two decades after the coldblooded, execution-style killing of Mr. Mizell, an exhaustive investigation revealed Bryant’s role,” US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in a statement.

Bryant did not name the other people he claims to have helped. In 2024, however, two other men were convicted in Jam Master Jay's death: Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. Jordan's conviction was overturned in December.

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Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
Jam Master Jay &amp; Run DMC File Photos
Run DMC In 1987 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

"After a review of the trial record, the court finds that the government’s theories of Jordan’s drug-related motive to kill [Jay] or drug offense-related motive to use a firearm are impermissibly speculative and just conjecture," Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall stated at the time. "Jordan has met the heavy burden [under federal rules] to be granted a judgment of acquittal."

Earlier this month, Judge DeArcy Hall granted him a $1 million bond. For now, however, he remains behind bars on separate drug charges. “There's a real chance, Mr. Jordan, that you may be released in the very near term,” U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall told him in court. “I wish you luck. And you will stay out of trouble.”

Jordan could have been released shortly after that, but prosecutors ended up appealing his acquittal of two federal murder counts. As for Washington, his guilty ruling still stands.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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