Jam Master Jay Murder Suspect Expected To Plead Guilty

BY Zachary Horvath
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Xtreme Radio's Our Big Concert 4
Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell) of Run-DMC performs at KXTE Xtreme Radio's "Our Big Concert 4" at Sam Boyd Stadium May 12, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rap group is touring in support of the new album, "Crown Royal." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
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Two decades after Jam Master Jay's death, there's a chance that one his suspects really advances this case towards the finish line.

One of the three murder suspects in the complex Jam Master Jay case may be turning the tides. According to a report from the Guardian, Jay Bryant may be pleading guilty. This is coming out thanks to recent letters to the court from his lawyer and federal prosecutors. In them, they reveal they have been negotiating a plea agreement.

One of them states that "Bryant intends to change his plea, without saying anything about the charge or conduct to which he might admit or the punishment he might expect."

While this a major update, there is still the possibility that Bryant doesn't go through with this at all.

As the outlet shares, this is a reversible commitment. Defendants have the right to change their minds about pleading guilty even if they are in the courthouse. But if Bryant's team does reach an agreement with the prosecutors, then this would be the first admission in what's been a drawn-out legal battle.

When Jay Bryant was indicted in 2023, he initially plead not guilty to murder. That happened about three years after co-defendants Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were wrapped up in this situation.

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Latest On Jam Master Jay's Murder Case
Run DMC with Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit
Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell performing at House of Blues (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Bryant was indicted after authorities announced that his DNA was found on a hat in the music studio where Jam Master Jay was killed. Prosecutors claim that he snuck into the building and opened a fire door so Washington and Jordan could ambush Jam Master Jay.

It's unclear if Bryant had any sort of connection/rivalry with the Run-DMC DJ.

This has actually been a busy week for this murder case as we received updates on Karl Jordan Jr.'s potential acquittal. Despite a judge granting him the opportunity to satisfy a $1 million bond, prosecutors are appealing the decision to release him.

They had until last Friday, April 10 to challenge it as he had a chance of getting out by then. But since they did meet the deadline, Jordan Jr. will remain in jail.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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