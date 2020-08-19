Karl Jordan Jr.
- MusicThe Man Accused Of Killing Jam Master Jay Wants Murder Charges Thrown OutKarl Jordan, Jr. has requested that his murder charges be dismissed in the killing of Jam Master Jay. He argues that his constitutional rights have been violated by waiting so long to charge him. By Brianna Lawson
- GramJam Master Jay's Accused Killer Has Tributes On His InstagramOne of the men accused of killing Jam Master Jay, Karl Jordan Jr., actually has tributes to the late musician on his social media.By Alex Zidel