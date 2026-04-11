DJ Akademiks Tells Young Thug To "Get Back On Drugs" After New Snippet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Young Thug Get Back On Drugs New Snippet
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug (L) and Camila Cabello perform “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks would like to go back to Young Thug's early career days, as he's not a fan of his new music and his post-YSL RICO trial moves.

Young Thug is supposedly preparing a new album to drop soon, hoping to bounce back after the disappointing UY SCUTI. While many fans are still excited for new music, one listener who's not into this new direction at all is DJ Akademiks. During a recent livestream caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Akademiks clowned his bouncy, bass-adjacent new song snippet that he teased on social media.

First off, the streamer called this trash and reflected on Thugger's early-to-mid-2010s run, when "he couldn't miss if he tried." Now, from his point of view, "this almost feels like a troll song." From there, Ak posited that rappers like Thug who blew up when they were young are not displaying growth or maturity in their music.

"The dumb music just doesn't resonate the same. Where's the f***ing growth?" he asked before dropping an incendiary suggestion. "This song sounds a**, I'ma keep it a bean... The problem is the wack-a** music these n***as making. Yo, Thug, if it's 'cause you sober while you making this trash, get back on drugs, n***a. I don't care. I got to tell these artists the truth. Start doing the drugs again, bruh... You can't make it without it... If you used to be running with a gang... Go back and do that. This ain't it... It just doesn't look authentic."

DJ Akademiks has been very critical of Young Thug in recent months, so this is no surprise. Still, many fans might find the criticism insensitive because Thug's sobriety is a part of his probation terms from the YSL RICO trial.

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Why Was Young Thug In Jail?

Young Thug faced racketeering and gang charges upon his arrest in 2022. Law enforcement accused him of running a criminal street gang, drug dealing, engaging in gang activity, and referencing it in his music. He left prison in late October of 2024 after a guilty plea to one minor gang charge, three drug charges, and two drug charges. The Atlanta MC pleaded no contest to more serious RICO and gang charges.

But all in all, Young Thug probably doesn't care about DJ Akademiks' criticisms. He recently had the following message to share with his opps: "I get three million two times this week."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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