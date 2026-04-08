Cardi B Vows To Get Revenge On Credit Card Thieves

Cardi B is one femcee who never hesitates to put her enemies on blast when necessary. Recently, for example, she hopped online to reveal that she got a call from her accountant. They then informed her of various fraudulent charges on her Amex, leaving her furious. According to her, it was in that moment that her phone started to blow up with text notifications.

“Every single time that something is purchased with my Amex, I get a notification that can text me," she explained, as seen in a clip shared by No Jumper. "Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding.” These weren't small charges, either. The first one was $40K at Saks Fifth Avenue, followed by $20K at Apple, and more.

"Right away, I already knew it wasn’t no Juan. It wasn’t no nothing. Something weird was happening," she recalled. “I could be ordering p*** and me and my accountant is gonna get a notification that I purchased p*** from my credit card. That’s how much I don’t play about my money.”

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

"As soon we saw it was some funny activity going on, we completely cut off the credit card," she continued. "But guess what, f*ckers? We called those stores… Let me tell y’all motherf*ckers something. Y’all going to jail, we got clear pictures of you motherf*ckers trying to get money out of a Chase [ATM].”

“One of you is bald-headed, with a very thick beard,” Cardi also added. “Y’all going to jail by the end of the week… You’re lucky that I don’t got your address.”

News of Cardi's stolen credit card comes amid her "Little Miss Drama" tour, which she kicked off this February in support of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?. She's brought out various special guests so far, including Lil Kim, Fetty Wap, GloRilla, Blueface, and more. She's expected to wrap up the tour later this month with a performance in Atlanta.