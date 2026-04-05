So What Now - Song by Reese LaFlare & Bryson Tiller

Atlanta rapper and producer Reese LAFLARE is making a comeback in 2026 and its all starting this weekend. The Two-9 star has come through with a summer ready R&B/rap cut with Bryson Tiller called "So What Now." Reese's performance on this high-energy song is just that and it sounds like he's been eager to make music again. Tiller is a nice complement, killing the hook with his smooth vocals. But this return isn't just going to be a few singles here and there. Per his Instagram, LAFLARE has a new album or mixtape on the way. "Rated R Superstar OTW [disc emoji] yeah I’m back!!" If it arrives this year, it will be his first since 2023's Diva Vol.4.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Rated R Superstar (Coming Soon)
Quotable Lyrics from "So What Now":
She got that vibe, I threw a Shedeur
She grip my soldier, yuh, yuh
Baby, come close and do it, do it
Live from ATL, munyun, they paid me well
I don't play for no Falcons, baby (Go Flock)