So What Now - Song by Reese LaFlare & Bryson Tiller

Reese LaFlare has been absent for about two years, but it seems he's been re-inspired as he's got a new album on the way.

Atlanta rapper and producer Reese LAFLARE is making a comeback in 2026 and its all starting this weekend. The Two-9 star has come through with a summer ready R&B/rap cut with Bryson Tiller called "So What Now." Reese's performance on this high-energy song is just that and it sounds like he's been eager to make music again. Tiller is a nice complement, killing the hook with his smooth vocals. But this return isn't just going to be a few singles here and there. Per his Instagram, LAFLARE has a new album or mixtape on the way. "Rated R Superstar OTW [disc emoji] yeah I’m back!!" If it arrives this year, it will be his first since 2023's Diva Vol.4.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.