Nick Cannon & Amber Rose Discuss Their Support For Donald Trump

BY Cole Blake
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Jan 31, 2014; Staten Island, NY, USA; Television personality Nick Cannon hosts The Goo Goo Dolls performance at St. George Theatre during the VH1 Super Bowl Blitz. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Nick Cannon labeled the Democratic Party the "party of the KKK" while speaking with Amber Rose for the interview.

Nick Cannon spoke about his political beliefs with Amber Rose for the latest episode of his Big Drive podcast. In doing so, he described the Democratic Party as the "party of the KKK" and praised Republicans for ending slavery.

"People don't know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK," Cannon said on the show in a viral clip. "People don't know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves." While a commonly cited fact, the idea of the Republican Party being responsible for ending slavery fails to acknowledge the structural realignment of both parties in the mid-20th century.

"Both you and I have some conservative views. You just a little bit more outspoken about it than I am. I honestly don't subscribe to either party,” Cannon continued. "I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names.”

Cannon went on the described Trump as "cleaning house," adding that "he's doing what he said he was going to do." He explained: "We got the Gulf of America now. He's like the club. He's charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country. I (expletive) with Trump."

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Amber Rose's Donald Trump Support

Rose has voiced her support for Donald Trump and the conservative party numerous times in recent years. She even spoke on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Speaking with Maxim for an interview, last year, Amber Rose addressed the backlash she's received. “During the election, I was ‘canceled.' Now? All the naysayers are quiet," she said at the time. "They see he’s already changing our country for the better... Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology. Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f*ck and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be.”

Rose and Cannon aren't the only celebrities to make headlines for speaking out in support of Trump in recent months. Nicki Minaj has also been coming under fire for praising the Republican Party.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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