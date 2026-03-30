TLC's Chilli Claims She Doesn't Support MAGA But Fans Have Receipts

BY Cole Blake
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2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC performs onstage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
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The Independent recently published a report claiming that Chilli contributed $1,000 in donations to Donald Trump's latest campaign.

Chilli from TLC has spoken out about the backlash she's been facing for donating money in support of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2024. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she penned a statement claiming that she thought she was supporting a cause for veterans.

Afterward, fans dug up more receipts than just her political contribution history. They noted that she follows Donald Trump Jr., Tomi Lahren, and Newsmax on Instagram. Further addressing the drama in a video post, she added: "That's just not who I am. And, when it comes to organizations that I have donated to, these are things that support the veterans. I have always supported them, not just now, but for years. This is not something new... I'm just not about hate or anything like that. If you look on my page and see my posts, it's all about love, faith, and connection. That's what I'm all about and I've always been that way and I will continue to be just that way." She concluded by thanking her fans for their "love and support."

When LiveBitez shared the clip, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Should have stayed quiet because the internet is forever," one user wrote. Another countered: "I support Chilli! She can vote for whoever she wants!"

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Does Chilli Support Donald Trump?

The backlash for Chilli began when The Independent reported that she contributed $1,000 in donations to organizations supporting Trump's campaign in 2024. FEC records showed that she gave money to WinRed, the Trump National Committee JFC, and Never Surrender Inc.

"I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people," Chilli wrote in her initial response on Instagram. "I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans."

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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