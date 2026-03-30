Chilli from TLC has spoken out about the backlash she's been facing for donating money in support of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2024. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she penned a statement claiming that she thought she was supporting a cause for veterans.
Afterward, fans dug up more receipts than just her political contribution history. They noted that she follows Donald Trump Jr., Tomi Lahren, and Newsmax on Instagram. Further addressing the drama in a video post, she added: "That's just not who I am. And, when it comes to organizations that I have donated to, these are things that support the veterans. I have always supported them, not just now, but for years. This is not something new... I'm just not about hate or anything like that. If you look on my page and see my posts, it's all about love, faith, and connection. That's what I'm all about and I've always been that way and I will continue to be just that way." She concluded by thanking her fans for their "love and support."
When LiveBitez shared the clip, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Should have stayed quiet because the internet is forever," one user wrote. Another countered: "I support Chilli! She can vote for whoever she wants!"
Does Chilli Support Donald Trump?
The backlash for Chilli began when The Independent reported that she contributed $1,000 in donations to organizations supporting Trump's campaign in 2024. FEC records showed that she gave money to WinRed, the Trump National Committee JFC, and Never Surrender Inc.
"I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people," Chilli wrote in her initial response on Instagram. "I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans."