Afterward, fans dug up more receipts than just her political contribution history. They noted that she follows Donald Trump Jr., Tomi Lahren, and Newsmax on Instagram. Further addressing the drama in a video post, she added: "That's just not who I am. And, when it comes to organizations that I have donated to, these are things that support the veterans. I have always supported them, not just now, but for years. This is not something new... I'm just not about hate or anything like that. If you look on my page and see my posts, it's all about love, faith, and connection. That's what I'm all about and I've always been that way and I will continue to be just that way." She concluded by thanking her fans for their "love and support."