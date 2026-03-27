Fat Joe's Accuser Rescinds Sex With Minors Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fat Joe Accuser Rescinds Sex With Minors Allegations RICO Claims
Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Rapper Fat Joe (left) and recording artist Rich Player look on before the start of the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Terrance "T.A." Dixon's updated lawsuit against Fat Joe alleges pressure into sexual activity, withheld wages, and lack of proper crediting.

Fat Joe might have to update his defamation lawsuit against Terrance "T.A." Dixon, since Dixon's original filing against Joe has dropped some of its more serious allegations. According to Billboard, his legal team filed an amended complaint in court yesterday (Thursday, March 26) that removes allegations of sex with minors and RICO violations against the rapper.

Terrance "T.A." Dixon's original accusations against Joey Crack emerged last year. Dixon, Joe's former hypeman, accused him of sex trafficking, racketeering, and fraud, alleging that he "personally witnessed" him partake in "sexual relations" with a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.

However, in the amended complaint, the plaintiff and his legal team removed the pedophilia and RICO allegations. Still, this new filing continues to accuse Joe of violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Dixon claims the New York MC manipulated him into working for him and participating in non-consensual sexual activity.

The other claims in this new lawsuit relate more to business matters, as Dixon accused Fat Joe of withholding due wages and failing to properly credit him as a co-writer on various tracks.

Dixon's attorney Tyrone Blackburn reportedly did not immediately respond to a request from Billboard to address these dropped allegations. Elsewhere, Joe's lawyer Jordan Siev issued the following statement to the publication.

"Their decision to now voluntarily amend Mr. Dixon’s complaint — removing all allegations involving transporting of minors, statutory rape and RICO — and recast this matter primarily as a financial dispute about royalties and wages allegedly owed only reinforces that the allegations were baseless and that Mr. Cartagena is the one being targeted."

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

Fat Joe's Defamation Lawsuit
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Rapper Fat Joe before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fat Joe sued Terrance "T.A." Dixon and Tyrone Blackburn for defamation, alleging that their accusations are related to an extortion tactic. This defamation lawsuit claimed that Dixon had threatened to sue him over "grotesque" fake allegations, demanding a payout. The Terror Squad boss' lawyer had previously alleged that the accusations against his client were "nothing more than an elaborate shakedown to extract money from him."

Now, that defamation lawsuit will move forward in court with a federal judge's support. Meanwhile, Fat Joe's accuser and his legal team is trying to appeal this judge's ruling and secure a dismissal.

Read More: Five Takeaways From Jay-Z's New Interview With GQ

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fat Joe Lost 10 Million Ex Hypeman Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Claims He's Lost Over $10 Million Due To Ex-Hypeman's Lawsuit
Roc Nation Evidence Shakedown Fat Joe Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Roc Nation Claims To Have Shocking Evidence Of A Shakedown In Fat Joe Lawsuit
Fat Joe Accuser Audio Clips Support Allegations Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe's Accuser Allegedly Has Multiple Audio Clips That Support His Shocking Allegations
Fat Joe Lawyer Responds Lawsuit Alleged Crimes Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe's Lawyer Responds To Shocking $20 Million Lawsuit
Comments 0