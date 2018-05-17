sex with minor
- CrimeR. Kelly's Alleged 2008 Victim Set To Finally Testify In CourtThe infamous tape of R. Kelly allegedly urinating on the young girl will be played in court.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Girlfriends Brawl On Video, Child Sex Accusations Thrown AroundAzriel Clary said she would report Joycelyn Savage to the police for having sex with her as a minor.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMichael Avenatti Says R. Kelly Is A "Sociopath," Details Sex Tapes & Prison TimeINTERVIEW: Michael Avenatti speaks to us in detail about the uncovered videotapes showing R. Kelly allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual AbuseThe world of R. Kelly continues to crumble.By Aron A.
- MusicSmooky Margielaa Was Reportedly Not Present During Alleged Rape In SpainThe concert venue has confirmed that Smooky Margielaa was not present during the reported rape earlier this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSmooky Margielaa Responds To Allegations Of Rape In Spain, States They Are FalseThe A$AP Mob cannot catch a break.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Drags 6ix9ine's Mom & Daughter Into FeudTrippie Redd oversteps the line.By Devin Ch