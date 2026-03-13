Fat Joe Wins Key Court Ruling In Defamation Case Against Former Hypeman

Fat Joe has picked up a major win in court amid his ongoing legal battle with former hype man Terrance “T.A.” Dixon.

According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop, federal judge recently ruled that Fat Joe’s defamation lawsuit against Dixon and attorney Tyrone Blackburn can move forward, rejecting efforts to have the case dismissed. The decision keeps alive Joe’s claims that the pair spread damaging and false allegations about him online.

The only part of Joe’s lawsuit that did not survive the ruling was a separate claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress. Judge Jennifer L. Rochon determined that the allegation overlapped too heavily with the defamation claims and lacked enough specific detail to stand on its own. Still, the ruling largely favors the Bronx rapper, whose legal team argues he became the target of a coordinated smear campaign after his professional relationship with Dixon fell apart.

The dispute dates back to last June, when Dixon filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing the Bronx rapper, born Joseph Cartagena, of multiple forms of alleged misconduct. In the filing, Dixon claimed he witnessed Fat Joe take part in illegal activity. Some of these included accusations involving minors and intimidation tactics. He also alleged that Joe withheld per diem payments while touring and used that money to cover personal tax debt.

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner via Imagn Images

Around the same time, Dixon also claimed he had received threatening messages through Instagram. One of the messages reportedly included a photo of his grandmother leaving her apartment building, which he said made him fear for his family’s safety. Dixon’s attorney later requested permission for both of them to appear in court remotely via Zoom rather than attend in person. At the time, the court had not yet ruled on that request.

Fat Joe has strongly denied the accusations from the beginning. Shortly after the lawsuit surfaced, the veteran rapper addressed the claims directly on social media.

“I’ve been tested the last few months—I’ve lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I’m fighting against these disgusting lies,” he wrote at the time. “But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down. I’ve never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me? I’m from the Bronx.”

In their effort to win the case, Dixon and Blackburn argued the comments in question were either accurate, protected speech, privileged statements, or barred by timing rules tied to the statute of limitations.

The court wasn’t convinced by that defense. Judge Rochon ultimately determined that Joe had presented enough information to suggest the statements could be false and that he reasonably alleged “actual malice,” referencing alleged financial incentives, intimidation tactics, and questionable proof tied to the accusations.