Chance The Rapper Wins Small Award In Victorious Case Against Ex-Manager

Chance The Rapper has been through a lot of significant career shifts over the years, and the latest one relates to his former manager, Pat "The Manager" Corcoran. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a jury ruled in Chance's favor in their legal battle over unpaid commissions and royalties... But only a little bit.

For those unaware, Corcoran launched a lawsuit against The Rapper in November of 2020 that accused him of withholding due pay. The artist filed a countersuit that sought $1 million in damages.

A Cook County court combined both lawsuits for this jury trial, which lasted about two weeks. The jury in the case found that Corcoran did not adequately prove that his former client owed him $3.8 million. However, regarding the Chicago MC's countersuit, the court only awarded him $35 as a judgement. In addition, though, jurors reportedly recommended that Corcoran give up the ChanceRaps.com domain, on which he sold merchandise.

"I claim victory in the name of the Lord," the Secret Santa lyricist told the Sun-Times after the jury's verdict came through. "We respect the jury’s decision, but the message to music managers is clear: Get it in writing," Pat Corcoran's attorney Jay Scharkey reportedly stated. "The jury award of $35 speaks to how seriously the jury viewed Chance’s case."

Who Is Pat Corcoran?

Name you know: Chance the Rapper Birth name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett. © Nadia Zomorodian / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Pat Corcoran worked with Chance The Rapper from 2012 until 2020, shortly after the release of Chance's 2019 album The Big Day. He claimed he had a "sunset clause" with The Rapper that entitled him to payment for three years after termination.

The two apparently never had a written contract, and Chance's legal team accused Corcoran of business mismanagement, seeking personal gain, and lying about the existence of a "sunset clause." The manager's lawyers fired back by claiming he was not sufficiently paid for all the work he did.