Touch The Ground - Song by Star Bandz Featuring Chance the Rapper

Star Bandz's usually feisty songwriting is being used in a Christmas-themed single "Touch The Ground" featuring Chance the Rapper.

If you haven't heard of STAR BANDZ yet, this song may intrigue you to check out the rest of her catalog. The Chicago teenage rapper has accrued a cult-like following for her confrontational bars and aggressive delivery. But even though she's quite new to the scene, she's proven to be a fairly versatile artist. She can do the drill thing in her sleep, but STAR BANDZ can also hit those melodic pockets on a song like Sugarhill Ddot's "My Baby." She's showing she can do that on her own song, "Touch The Ground," a holiday-themed single featuring Chance the Rapper. There are some great puns hidden underneath the sweet-sounding track that manage to work in her violent lyrics. "Would've thought I was a red nose way I rolled off / On sight, red button on the back of Gen5."

