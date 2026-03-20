R3SET – Album by Mike WiLL Made-It

BY Tallie Spencer
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The project has an all-star list of appearances.

Mike WiLL Made-It returns with new album R3SET. It's a star-studded project that doubles as a statement on his continued dominance behind the boards. Known for shaping the sound of modern hip-hop, the producer taps an all-star lineup including J. Cole, 21 Savage, Young Thug, NBA YoungBoy, Chief Keef, SahBabii, and more. Across the 15-track project, Mike WiLL blends hard-hitting production with polished moments, giving each artist space to shine while maintaining a cohesive sonic identity. R3SET feels like both a reset and a reminder of his influence, bridging multiple generations of rap talent under one vision.

Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop
Album: R3SET

Tracklist For R3SET
  1. ATL (APPR3CIAT3 TH3 LOV3) (feat. 21 Savage)
  2. STANDING O (feat. Travis Porter & Monaleo)
  3. TIM3 (feat. SahBabii)
  4. RUSSIAN ROULETT3 (feat. Young Thug)
  5. MY WAY (feat. J Money & Karrahbooo)
  6. @ 874 (feat. Hunxho & 2 Chainz)
  7. D33P3R (feat. Teezo Touchdown)
  8. ROOMS (feat. Chief Keef & NBA YoungBoy)
  9. OFG! (feat. J. Cole)
  10. STOV3 LIT (feat. OJ Da Juiceman)
  11. MON3Y TALK$ (feat. T.I., Young Dro & Killer Mike)
  12. AAA (feat. Sid Sriram)
  13. IN MY H3AD (feat. Lil Keed)
  14. ALL I KNOW (feat. CeeLo Green)
  15. MAJOR (feat. Swae Lee)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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