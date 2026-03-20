R3SET – Album by Mike WiLL Made-It

Mike WiLL Made-It returns with new album R3SET. It's a star-studded project that doubles as a statement on his continued dominance behind the boards. Known for shaping the sound of modern hip-hop, the producer taps an all-star lineup including J. Cole, 21 Savage, Young Thug, NBA YoungBoy, Chief Keef, SahBabii, and more. Across the 15-track project, Mike WiLL blends hard-hitting production with polished moments, giving each artist space to shine while maintaining a cohesive sonic identity. R3SET feels like both a reset and a reminder of his influence, bridging multiple generations of rap talent under one vision.