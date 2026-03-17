Last week, Sukihana announced that she's pregnant with her fourth child, prompting some speculation among fans. Many, for example, have theorized that Dr. Umar could be the child's father. According to him, however, this is not the case. Recently, he took to social media to set the record straight. He also joked that a future child with the femcee may not be off the table.

He posted a screenshot of a text message on Instagram, which says, "Peace & PanAfrikanism. My good sister Sukihana is excited and looking forward to bringing another beautiful Afrikan child into this world. Dr. Umar is not the father."

Umar went on to post a screenshot from TikTok, as captured by Watch Live Bitez. "SUKIHANA MAY CONCEIVE A SON WITH DR. UMAR NEXT LEO SEASON AS THE 2ND MOST POPULAR PANAFRIKANIST IN THE WORLD IS STILL WITHOUT A MALE HEIR," he wrote. "PRINCE IFATUNDE OGUNTADE THE SECOND (JERMAINE, JR.) WILL BE THE FINAL CHILD FOR THEM BOTH."

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Sukihana Announces Pregnancy

While Dr. Umar is not the father of her child, Sukihana seems to be looking forward to this latest addition to her family. She currently has three other children, two boys and one girl.

“This isn’t just about becoming a mother again," she told PEOPLE after sharing the exciting news. "It’s about growth. It’s about becoming the woman I’m meant to be.”

"This baby came into my life at a time when I truly needed a reminder of purpose and love," the former Love & Hip Hop: Miami star continued. "I’ve lived a lot of my life loudly, but this moment is something I wanted to protect until I was ready to share it with the world."