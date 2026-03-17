Dr. Umar Addresses Rumor He’s The Father Of Sukihana’s Unborn Child

BY Caroline Fisher
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Dr. Umar Rumor Sukihana Child
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Sukihana attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
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Last week, Sukihana announced that she's pregnant with her fourth child, leading to some speculation among fans.

Last week, Sukihana announced that she's pregnant with her fourth child, prompting some speculation among fans. Many, for example, have theorized that Dr. Umar could be the child's father. According to him, however, this is not the case. Recently, he took to social media to set the record straight. He also joked that a future child with the femcee may not be off the table.

He posted a screenshot of a text message on Instagram, which says, "Peace & PanAfrikanism. My good sister Sukihana is excited and looking forward to bringing another beautiful Afrikan child into this world. Dr. Umar is not the father."

Umar went on to post a screenshot from TikTok, as captured by Watch Live Bitez. "SUKIHANA MAY CONCEIVE A SON WITH DR. UMAR NEXT LEO SEASON AS THE 2ND MOST POPULAR PANAFRIKANIST IN THE WORLD IS STILL WITHOUT A MALE HEIR," he wrote. "PRINCE IFATUNDE OGUNTADE THE SECOND (JERMAINE, JR.) WILL BE THE FINAL CHILD FOR THEM BOTH."

Read More: Sukihana Speaks Out After Man Claims Gloss Up Is On Food Stamps

Sukihana Announces Pregnancy

While Dr. Umar is not the father of her child, Sukihana seems to be looking forward to this latest addition to her family. She currently has three other children, two boys and one girl.

“This isn’t just about becoming a mother again," she told PEOPLE after sharing the exciting news. "It’s about growth. It’s about becoming the woman I’m meant to be.”

"This baby came into my life at a time when I truly needed a reminder of purpose and love," the former Love & Hip Hop: Miami star continued. "I’ve lived a lot of my life loudly, but this moment is something I wanted to protect until I was ready to share it with the world."

"I wanted to protect myself and my baby, and I wanted to make sure my baby was fully developed and healthy before I let anybody know about what was so sacred to me."

Read More: Dr. Umar Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Being "Used" By The Trump Administration

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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