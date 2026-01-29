Sukihana Speaks Out After Man Claims Gloss Up Is On Food Stamps

Sukihana is weighing in after a viral moment involving rapper Gloss Up sparked conversation online. During a recent livestream, a man claimed that Gloss Up receives food stamps, catching her visibly off guard. The moment quickly made its way to social media, where opinions started flying. Shortly after, Sukihana seemingly offered her perspective on the situation, urging people to show more grace instead of rushing to judgment.

In a post shared online, Sukihana made it clear that no one owes the internet an explanation for receiving government assistance, especially with food prices continuing to rise. She also pointed out that many people criticizing situations like this would likely take the same help if it were available to them.

"You don't have to explain to anybody why you received food stamps," she wrote. "Most of these people wish they could get them and just deflecting. The prices of food right now is outrageous. Have some grace with people."

Sukihana Comes To Gloss Up's Defense

Gloss Up clarified that the benefits mentioned were for her two sons, not herself, pushing back against the narrative that began circulating. Still, the conversation reignited broader debates around public perception and financial assistance.

The timing of the conversation is notable, especially as broader discussions around the cost of living continue to dominate headlines. From rising grocery prices to debates about who “deserves” assistance, the clip tapped into a larger cultural tension. One that’s been showing up more frequently in hip-hop spaces, where wealth is often equated with worth.

It is not uncommon to have a life that is perceived as wealthy to the public, but struggling behind closed doors. Especially in the hip-hop industry, where flaunting fame and success is part of the norm. For example, singer-songwriter Kevin McCall made an appearance on a podcast last year where he broke down in tears while discussing his financial struggles, asking, “Why the f**k I got an EBT card?” Moments like these serve as reminders that public image rarely tells the full story.