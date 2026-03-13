Jackboy Enters Prison Debate With Pointed Comments For Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz's comments about Kodak Black have kickstarted a widespread debate about prison politics and street life. During one of a few stays behind bars, the latter was in protective custody at one point in 2022. Boosie has pushed the idea that he chose to be in the PC unit back then, saying earlier this week, "You checked PC, my n****. Nothing you rap is valid anymore, bro. Nothing you rap is valid."

However, it appears that he's using revisionist history.

Reason being is because Yak was very much against being put there to begin with back then. "I don’t understand why these ppl put me in this square ass pc dorm today all of a sudden," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I been here bout 3 months. B*tch I’m a sniper put me back in the jungle, I ain’t on this weak a*s sh*t, I’m from the projects."

There's a chance that Black has changed his mind since his run of prison of stints amid this feud with Boosie. However, nothing has seemingly been said on the former's part. Regardless, even with others like Young Thug siding with the Florida rapper during this ongoing debate, others are in agreement with the Louisiana vet.

Why Are Kodak Black & Boosie Badazz Beefing?

One of those includes one of Kodak's ex-friends and collaborators, Jackboy. They were a hot pairing in the late 2010s and early 2020s. But shortly after some collabs at the start of this decade, their relationship soured. Things are still no different today as evidenced by Jackboy's pointed comments about Kodak's PC stay.

In a series of clips farmed by Traps N Trunks (first post), Jackboy explains, in general, he's got no problem with people entering PC. However, the conversation changes for him when he sees people claiming to be tough and gangster, but then opt for that special treatment when the going gets tough.

Essentially, he's telling Kodak to pick a lane and stay there. If you're a "civilian" stay one, if you're about a more dangerous lifestyle, stick to that. But Jackboy believes his former collaborator is picking and choosing what to be.