Jackboy Enters Prison Debate With Pointed Comments For Kodak Black

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Recording artist Jackboy performs onstage during YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) May 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American rapper Kodak Black sits rink side during the second period of game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove via Imagn Images
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Another one of Kodak Black's enemies, Jackboy, is chiming in with his two cents on the former's time in protective custody.

Boosie Badazz's comments about Kodak Black have kickstarted a widespread debate about prison politics and street life. During one of a few stays behind bars, the latter was in protective custody at one point in 2022. Boosie has pushed the idea that he chose to be in the PC unit back then, saying earlier this week, "You checked PC, my n****. Nothing you rap is valid anymore, bro. Nothing you rap is valid."

However, it appears that he's using revisionist history.

Reason being is because Yak was very much against being put there to begin with back then. "I don’t understand why these ppl put me in this square ass pc dorm today all of a sudden," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I been here bout 3 months. B*tch I’m a sniper put me back in the jungle, I ain’t on this weak a*s sh*t, I’m from the projects."

There's a chance that Black has changed his mind since his run of prison of stints amid this feud with Boosie. However, nothing has seemingly been said on the former's part. Regardless, even with others like Young Thug siding with the Florida rapper during this ongoing debate, others are in agreement with the Louisiana vet.

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Why Are Kodak Black & Boosie Badazz Beefing?

One of those includes one of Kodak's ex-friends and collaborators, Jackboy. They were a hot pairing in the late 2010s and early 2020s. But shortly after some collabs at the start of this decade, their relationship soured. Things are still no different today as evidenced by Jackboy's pointed comments about Kodak's PC stay.

In a series of clips farmed by Traps N Trunks (first post), Jackboy explains, in general, he's got no problem with people entering PC. However, the conversation changes for him when he sees people claiming to be tough and gangster, but then opt for that special treatment when the going gets tough.

Essentially, he's telling Kodak to pick a lane and stay there. If you're a "civilian" stay one, if you're about a more dangerous lifestyle, stick to that. But Jackboy believes his former collaborator is picking and choosing what to be.

As we stated earlier, this whole debate arose because of Boosie and Kodak reigniting their issues following an Instagram Live. They have been trading insults all week, with most of them being downright offensive.

Read More: Jack Harlow's Neo-Soul Album Has Fans Divided

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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