Keefe D Left Scrambling After Latest Update In His Tupac Murder Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Keefe D Scrambling Latest Update Tupac Murder Trial
June 3,; Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA; Tupac Shakur photographed in June. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ferguson/Globe Photos/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Duane "Keefe D" Davis will have to find new legal counsel to help him navigate the murder case against him regarding Tupac Shakur.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis has faced a lot of hurdles in his murder trial for allegedly orchestrating the death of Tupac Shakur. But his latest update might be one of his most distressing yet. According to KLAS, Davis' lawyer Robert Draskovich withdrew from the case on Tuesday (March 10) over alleged retainer issues. This points towards a likely delay.

This means that both parties had a disagreement when it comes to wages, fees, and budgets, although the specifics are unclear. In any case, Judge Carli Kierny reportedly approved the decision and scheduled a hearing to find new legal representation for March 31.

Following this update, Keefe D has now reportedly changed lawyers twice since his arrest in September of 2023. His previous attorneys Carl Arnold and Michael Pandullo, the latter of which worked with Draskovich, cited his jail fight at the Clark County Detention Center as one of the reasons for their decisions.

For those unaware, Davis faces accusations of orchestrating the murder of Tupac Shakur and bragging about it via various media items. He and his defense team claim that these accusations are false and built on exaggerated and non-factual admissions.

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

When Is Keefe D's Trial?
Entertainment: Tupac Shakur
Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keefe D's Tupac murder trial reportedly begins on August 10 of this year. As such, these lawyer shake-ups do not represent good news, or an indication that things are progressing well for Davis. Still, we have to see how the case develops during this trial and what the next defense team will do to help his case.

Elsewhere, though, Keefe D suffered other losses regarding this case. In February, a judge rejected his motion to dismiss evidence that authorities gathered during a raid at his home. Davis is currently serving time at the High Desert State Prison for the jail fight conviction as he awaits trial for these accusations.

With all this in mind, one of hip-hop's longest-running mysteries might finally see a resolution in court. But that depends on how prosecutors and defense attorneys scrutinize Keefe D's case during trial. We will see if any other significant updates emerge before August rolls around, and how this legal situation will finally wrap up its history.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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