Keefe D Left Scrambling After Latest Update In His Tupac Murder Trial

Duane "Keefe D" Davis has faced a lot of hurdles in his murder trial for allegedly orchestrating the death of Tupac Shakur. But his latest update might be one of his most distressing yet. According to KLAS, Davis' lawyer Robert Draskovich withdrew from the case on Tuesday (March 10) over alleged retainer issues. This points towards a likely delay.

This means that both parties had a disagreement when it comes to wages, fees, and budgets, although the specifics are unclear. In any case, Judge Carli Kierny reportedly approved the decision and scheduled a hearing to find new legal representation for March 31.

Following this update, Keefe D has now reportedly changed lawyers twice since his arrest in September of 2023. His previous attorneys Carl Arnold and Michael Pandullo, the latter of which worked with Draskovich, cited his jail fight at the Clark County Detention Center as one of the reasons for their decisions.

For those unaware, Davis faces accusations of orchestrating the murder of Tupac Shakur and bragging about it via various media items. He and his defense team claim that these accusations are false and built on exaggerated and non-factual admissions.

When Is Keefe D's Trial?

Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keefe D's Tupac murder trial reportedly begins on August 10 of this year. As such, these lawyer shake-ups do not represent good news, or an indication that things are progressing well for Davis. Still, we have to see how the case develops during this trial and what the next defense team will do to help his case.

Elsewhere, though, Keefe D suffered other losses regarding this case. In February, a judge rejected his motion to dismiss evidence that authorities gathered during a raid at his home. Davis is currently serving time at the High Desert State Prison for the jail fight conviction as he awaits trial for these accusations.