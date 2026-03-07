Tiny's Daughter Claims Kids Threatened Her At School For Being T.I.'s Family

T.I. and his wife Tiny are currently dealing with a lot thanks to the fiery beef between their family and 50 Cent. It's spiraling into a lot of different narratives, and their sons and daughters are caught in the crossfire. But some of them, like Tameka Harris' oldest daughter Zonnique Pullins, are mostly clear. However, Zonnique has been dealing with this sort of scrutiny for a while.

Reginae Carter recently hosted the 29-year-old on her Heir Time podcast. She asked her about her experiences in school at around the 18:25-minute mark of the YouTube video below. Pullins spoke on her experience at a private Christian school until eighth grade, later bouncing between a public high school and homeschooling.

"In private school, people treated me regular because they had grown up with me," Zonnique remarked. "I had been there since I was in kindergarten. It wasn't really 'til I went to Grady [the high school] where I feel like people was like, 'Oh, like T.I.’s daughter is here.' People were acting like, 'Oh, we might jump you in the bathroom.' Why do I have to get jumped in the bathroom? It was just random things. I was like, 'Okay, I'm not used to this.' Somebody tried to pick me up and say they were my grandma... After that, I used to have to sit in the office after school every day to wait 'til my ride picked me up. So weird."

Zonnique also reflected on her mother Tiny's absence during childhood, speaking on what it taught her about motherhood.

Who Are T.I. & Tiny's Kids?

Zonnique Pullins' biological father is Zonnie Pullins. Tip later stepped in as a stepfather when he married Tiny in 2010. She is also a part of the OMG Girlz group and has a solid media career of her own to develop.

T.I. and Tiny's children are King, Major, and Heiress Harris, whereas the Atlanta rapper has three kids (Domani, Messiah, and Deyjah Harris) from previous partnerships. Both artists are huge stars in Atlanta hip-hop and the Xscape-assisted R&B world, respectively. As such, it's not surprising that their children have to deal with the pressures and unfortunate consequences of that fame.