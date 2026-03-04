DJ Akademiks Calls Nipsey Hussle a "Gangbanger" Who Died Like A "Gangbanger"

DJ Akademiks and Nipsey Hussle didn't always see eye-to-eye. During the Everyday Struggle days, there was a time when Akademiks was supposed to interview Nip. In the end, that never happened, and Nipsey Hussle delivered some harsh words for the internet commentator.

Akademiks responded to Nip in a YouTube video that is now eight years old. Once upon a time, Akademiks still made YouTube videos filled with gifs and high-pitched commentary. Now, Akademiks gives his hot takes on stream, and the videos have taken a backseat.

Recently, Ak provided commentary on the shooting near Marathon Burger. This was a big story earlier in the week, and some fans did not appreciate Akademiks dipping his toes in this discourse.

Last night, the commentator hopped on stream, where he had some particularly harsh words for the internet. He noted that he believes some people are deifying Nipsey Hussle and that the conversation around him has gotten out of hand. He even likened it to the way people currently talk about King Von.

DJ Akademiks Rants About Nipsey Hussle

As you can see in the clip above, Akademiks calls Nipsey a "gangbanger" who lived and died as one. Overall, these are some words that will definitely grab people's attention for all the wrong reasons. While Akademiks did acknowledge the good Nipsey did for his community, the commentator also believes that Nip's mentality ultimately led to his own demise.

This is a controversial take from Akademiks, and one that is certainly going to create some discourse online. In fact, Akademiks is already catching some heat for his comments here. Many are noting that when Nipsey did do right by his community, Ak never posted about it.

Some also noted just how hypocritical it is for Akademiks to be saying these things while wearing a Lil Durk hoodie. Needless to say, none of this was a particularly good look for Ak.