DJ Akademiks Calls Nipsey Hussle a "Gangbanger" Who Died Like A "Gangbanger"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks went on stream and delivered a rant about Nipsey Hussle, his legacy, and the people who idolize him.

DJ Akademiks and Nipsey Hussle didn't always see eye-to-eye. During the Everyday Struggle days, there was a time when Akademiks was supposed to interview Nip. In the end, that never happened, and Nipsey Hussle delivered some harsh words for the internet commentator.

Akademiks responded to Nip in a YouTube video that is now eight years old. Once upon a time, Akademiks still made YouTube videos filled with gifs and high-pitched commentary. Now, Akademiks gives his hot takes on stream, and the videos have taken a backseat.

Recently, Ak provided commentary on the shooting near Marathon Burger. This was a big story earlier in the week, and some fans did not appreciate Akademiks dipping his toes in this discourse.

Last night, the commentator hopped on stream, where he had some particularly harsh words for the internet. He noted that he believes some people are deifying Nipsey Hussle and that the conversation around him has gotten out of hand. He even likened it to the way people currently talk about King Von.

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

DJ Akademiks Rants About Nipsey Hussle

As you can see in the clip above, Akademiks calls Nipsey a "gangbanger" who lived and died as one. Overall, these are some words that will definitely grab people's attention for all the wrong reasons. While Akademiks did acknowledge the good Nipsey did for his community, the commentator also believes that Nip's mentality ultimately led to his own demise.

This is a controversial take from Akademiks, and one that is certainly going to create some discourse online. In fact, Akademiks is already catching some heat for his comments here. Many are noting that when Nipsey did do right by his community, Ak never posted about it.

Some also noted just how hypocritical it is for Akademiks to be saying these things while wearing a Lil Durk hoodie. Needless to say, none of this was a particularly good look for Ak.

Nipsey Hussle remains a beloved figure in not just his community, but hip-hop as a whole. Saying these kinds of things about Nip are going to come with criticism, and Akademiks is find that out this morning.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
News Nipsey Hussle Releases Official Version Of "Grindin All My Life"
Wack 100 Rocstar2800 Blacc Sam Nipsey Hussle Marathon Burger Hip Hop News Pop Culture Wack 100 Confronts Rocstar2800 Over Fight With Blacc Sam At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger
Nipsey Hussle In Store CD Signing Music Blacc Sam Gets Into Heated Argument With West Blvd Crip Rocstar2800 During Marathon Burger Grand Opening
Comments 0