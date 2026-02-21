Eminem Dodges Legal Battle After Trademark Attempt Gets Dropped

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Eminem Dodges Legal Battle Trademark Attempt Dropped
Eminem leaves the field after the coin toss before the Detroit Lions played the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit. © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Eminem has a long history of protecting his trademarked "Shady" and "Slim Shady" brands, but he didn't have to continue it this time around.

Eminem may not be dropping a whole lot of new music these days, but he's still keeping a watchful eye over how his brands appear in pop culture. However, it seems like his constant pursuit of potential trademark infringements will not continue as it relates to Sydney Anderson and her "The Real Squid Shady" trademark attempt.

Complex originally reported that Slim Shady himself filed a trademark opposition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to block Anderson's trademark application for the name "The Real Squid Shady." Anderson, an aspiring artist, used the name on several social media accounts, and she reportedly sought to use the name for music-related endeavors like recording and publishing.

His legal team reportedly argued that this trademark would create confusing association with his federally trademarked "Shady" and "Slim Shady" brands. They reportedly argued that such a trademark could dilute the "Shady" brand.

However, the publication then reported that Sydney Anderson rescinded her "The Real Squid Shady" trademark application. She reportedly told the outlet that she didn't get any notification of the Detroit rapper's opposition "from his lawyers or even him himself." "And I'm not even pursuing it anymore," Anderson reportedly stated. So that's one less Slim Shady trademark application left standing. Em will not have to see how this plays out in the legal realm.

When Did Eminem Create Slim Shady?
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Eminem performs during halftime of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Eminem has other trademark battles to fight. He sued the Australian beach brand "Swim Shady" over their name based on similar reasons.

Eminem's intellectual copyright battles aren't just about trademarks, though. He and his legal team also sought legal action over Meta's allegedly unauthorized use of copyrighted material.

For those unaware, Marshall Mathers' Slim Shady alter ego emerged early in his rap career, representing the volatile side of his character. It emerged after his Infinite project didn't get any buzz in 1996, and allowed him to speak on darker topics and display a more irreverent, combative persona. 1997's The Slim Shady EP officially introduced the alter ego.

Ironically enough, this became a big brand for Mathers as he established himself as one of the biggest artists in the world. We'll see what else he does about folks wanting to pay homage.

