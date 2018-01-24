application
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Bail Application Resubmitted With "Nearly Identical" Arguments To Those Previously RejectedIf nothing else, he's persistent.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJa Rule Triggers Memories Of Fyre Fest Mishap With New "ICONN" AppJa Rule's new Ice Connect is based on the early Fyre Fest innovation.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Invites Fans To Call & Text Her: "Wishing I Had Someone To Talk To"Chat with "Your girl, Amber Rose."By Zaynab
- LifeReddit To Introduce Chat Rooms For Every Subreddit On The SiteReddit is trying to keep their users in a sitting position.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWinnie Harlow Responds To False Report That She Wore Makeup When She Didn'tThe Daily Mail writer went a little off track with their exposition.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Announces She Will Pay Rent, Tuition & More For Her Biggest FansThe public figure plans to empower her fanbase by funding their personal projects.By Zaynab
- SocietyInstagram Testing New Feature That Lets You Remove FollowersInstagram is working to be better. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Reveals Massive Weight Loss Since Giving BirthKhloe has lost 33 pounds since giving birth to True Thompson.By Alex Zidel
- LifeReddit Introduces Auto-Play Video Ads On Website & Mobile AppThe popular website is rolling out some new features. By David Saric
- LifeInstagram Tests Out New Function To "Quote" Someone Else's StoryThe app is taking some functional cues from Twitter. By David Saric
- SocietyTinder Sued By Trans Woman For Rejecting Transgenders From The AppThe woman is seeking more inclusivity on the dating service. By David Saric
- MusicCiara & Russell Wilson Introduce 9-Month-Old Baby Girl Sienna To The WorldRussell Wilson snapped the pics of his wife and daughter. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyInstagram Introduces GIFs To Story FeatureThe ever-popular media app keeps upgrading itself.
By David Saric