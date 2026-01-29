I Did This To Myself - Song by Thundercat & Lil Yachty

Thundercat, one of the premiere producers and bassists of the modern era, is returning with a new album in the next couple of months. The Los Angeles native is going to be delivering Distracted, his fifth studio experience, on April 3, 2026. It will be his first since 2020's It Is What It Is, which ironically shares a release date with Distracted. It's going to be a stacked project too, with guests like Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Mac Miller, Channel Tres, WILLOW (Willow Smith), and Lil Yachty, who's featured on the latest single, "I Did This To Myself," which is out now. This track is produced by Flying Lotus and is an undeniable groovy tune from the very start. You can check out the song, as well as the other previously released album singles below.
Release Date: January 29, 2026
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: Distracted (Drops April 3, 2026)
Quotable Lyrics from "I Did This To Myself"
Got me looking like a fool
Just to get some of your attention
Girl, what I gotta do?
(Oh, you a weird chick, you like crystals and sh*t)