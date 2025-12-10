Diddy's ex-bodyguard Gene Deal continues to talk about his former boss, and recently, he made some disturbing allegations about his relationship with Danity Kane. During an interview with The Art Of Dialogue posted this week, he alleged that he once heard the Bad Boy founder vow to drug members of the group.

“This sh*t is so crazy…because I heard him say it. But to know that he was doing it, it’s a whole other f*cking thing,” he explained. “He said it. ‘I’ma drug them out and pimp them out to my n****s, they keep f*cking with me.’ And he was talking about Danity Kane as a group. He didn’t single out any one of them. But to hear that he did it, that sh*t is crazy to me.”

In Netflix's new 50 Cent-produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Aubrey O'Day reflected on her personal experiences with the mogul. She also recalled learning about witness testimony alleging that she was assaulted by Diddy and another individual in 2005.

Aubrey O'Day Diddy Allegations

“It makes you feel sick," Deal explained. "I guess I wasn’t looking for it. But to see her pain, and to see that she had to experience some sh*t like that. The n***a was doing a lot of that sh*t right under your nose on the days that you wasn’t working or the days that you left early or you wasn’t around."

O'Day has been a vocal critic of Diddy for some time now. Following his October sentencing, she shared a lengthy message on social media, warning young people to look out for themselves and trust their instincts.

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams," her message began. "The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured. The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back."