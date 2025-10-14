Remy Ma Breaks Silence After Gloria Velez Claims She Beat Her Up Twice

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 9: Remy Ma performs during Day 2 of 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 9, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
During a recent interview, Gloria Velez reflected on her feud with Remy Ma, which peaked in the early 2000s.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Gloria Velez opened up about her past issues with Remy Ma. According to her, the two of them got into multiple altercations when their animosity was at its peak in the early 2000s. At a holiday party one year, for example, she alleges that Remy tried to stir the pot with a threatening gesture. “She was a bully,” she claimed. “She tried to do that with me, and that’s not gonna pop off.”

"Remy flashed her little pistol from across the room,” Velez alleged. “One of my boys grabbed the gun and told her, ‘If you’re gonna pull it out, you better use it.’”

Allegedly, one of the altercations even ended up getting physical. The incident in question allegedly took place at a Jadakiss party in New York City. Things took a turn for the worse when Remy and her crew, who allegedly wanted to jump Velez, arrived.

“It got personal when she mentioned my son’s school,” Velez alleged. “That’s when I saw red… You’re threatening my child now — that’s when I threw the punch [...] I ripped off her jewelry and stomped her with my boots."

Remy Ma & Gloria Velez Beef

The night didn't end there, however. Velez claims that Remy went on to call Fat Joe to let him know what happened, resulting in yet another alleged beatdown. “When she came back, I fought her again,” she alleged. “She was just angry [...] Still talking about shooting people as a grown woman — that’s not gangster.”

Yesterday, Remy took to her Instagram Story to respond to Velez's claims, accusing her of making things up.

"People will really make up a WHOLE LIE with YOU IN IT and tell the story with a straight face! [laughing emoji]," she wrote, as captured by Live Bitez. "I'm looking for great storytellers that can use some $... submissions are open @RemyNetwork."

