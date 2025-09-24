Cardo Got Wings Continues His Strong 2025 With "SIGAN VIENDO"

Cardo Got Wings is behind the boards on another album in 2025, and this time it's his latest solo body of work.

2025 has seen great years out of the usual suspects when it comes producers. The Alchemist may be at the tippy top right now thanks to his efforts on Life Is Beautiful and Alfredo 2. But someone else who deserves his flowers is Minnesota native Cardo Got Wings.

Of course, he's not just some run of the mill beat smith trying to establish their footing. He's been at it for years, nabbing dozens of major hits. His work expands across many subgenres thanks to his diverse portfolio that includes linkups with Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Baby Keem, among others.

Earlier this year, Cardo teamed back up with Larry June for their fourth official joint tape in Until Night Comes. The West Coast style may be what he's best known for, so it's no surprise that the beats sounded so effortlessly smooth there.

But Cardo Got Wings is working in some more trappier elements on SIGAN VIENDO, which translates to "keep watching." It's an album full of bangers with Cardo even leaning into the Detroit scene a bit ("gwfyn" and "know he dead").

It's dark and uncompromising listening experience featuring some truly nasty, stank face-inducing beats. Spin it below.

Cardo Got Wings SIGAN VIENDO

SIGAN VIENDO Tracklist:

  1. intro with Nutso Thugn
  2. texture with born bad!
  3. bad posture with born bad! & YoDogg
  4. hotr with YoDogg
  5. 1st chamber SKUFL
  6. lately with 21 Lil Harold & NASAAN
  7. know he dead (feat. Rio Da Yung Og)
  8. gwyfn with born bad!
  9. spooky freestyle with Samara Cyn
  10. bonkerz with Count Faces & Mathaius Young
  11. came from nothin with Oodaredevil
  12. lemmehaveit with BBYKOBE
  13. free 5 freestyle with Red Coldhearted
  14. board games with Zukenee
  15. beans with Lil Yachty

