2025 has seen great years out of the usual suspects when it comes producers. The Alchemist may be at the tippy top right now thanks to his efforts on Life Is Beautiful and Alfredo 2. But someone else who deserves his flowers is Minnesota native Cardo Got Wings.
Of course, he's not just some run of the mill beat smith trying to establish their footing. He's been at it for years, nabbing dozens of major hits. His work expands across many subgenres thanks to his diverse portfolio that includes linkups with Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Baby Keem, among others.
Earlier this year, Cardo teamed back up with Larry June for their fourth official joint tape in Until Night Comes. The West Coast style may be what he's best known for, so it's no surprise that the beats sounded so effortlessly smooth there.
But Cardo Got Wings is working in some more trappier elements on SIGAN VIENDO, which translates to "keep watching." It's an album full of bangers with Cardo even leaning into the Detroit scene a bit ("gwfyn" and "know he dead").
It's dark and uncompromising listening experience featuring some truly nasty, stank face-inducing beats. Spin it below.
Cardo Got Wings SIGAN VIENDO
SIGAN VIENDO Tracklist:
- intro with Nutso Thugn
- texture with born bad!
- bad posture with born bad! & YoDogg
- hotr with YoDogg
- 1st chamber SKUFL
- lately with 21 Lil Harold & NASAAN
- know he dead (feat. Rio Da Yung Og)
- gwyfn with born bad!
- spooky freestyle with Samara Cyn
- bonkerz with Count Faces & Mathaius Young
- came from nothin with Oodaredevil
- lemmehaveit with BBYKOBE
- free 5 freestyle with Red Coldhearted
- board games with Zukenee
- beans with Lil Yachty