Now Ya Gang - Song by YoDogg & Cardo Got Wings

Cardo Got Wings' first artist inked to his record label, YoDogg, has flashed a lot of talent and "Now Ya Gang" looks like his breakout moment.

There are a lot of producers in hip-hop with their own record labels these days. Some have been established for a few years and others are still getting off the ground. With some many options to choose from, it's a competitive field. Cardo Got Wings's MadHouse is one that's still growing, but his imprint's reach may be expedited. That's because he's got Atlanta native YoDogg on the roster. If you tapped into Cardo 's most recent album, SIGAN VIENDO, which dropped on September 25, you may seen the rapper's name on a few tracks. YoDogg's been in the game for a few years and has been connected to the beat smith since getting into the game. So, it's not a shock to see them working in perfect harmony on "Now Ya Gang." Featuring an entrancing, punchy, and addictive beat, YoDogg slides effortlessly over it with a hook that's quite the earworm.

