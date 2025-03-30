YoDogg & Cardo Unleash High-Octane New Single “Madness”

YoDogg Cardo Madness Cover ArtYoDogg Cardo Madness Cover Art
YoDogg and Cardo are currently gearing up to release a new joint project, which according to a press release, drops "soon."

Recently, YoDogg and Cardo teamed up to unleash their new single, "Madness." The bold track arrived alongside a cinematic accompanying music video, in which they lean into themes of being shamelessly unhinged. Complete with fierce bars and hard-hitting production, the duo's latest release gets listeners prepared for what's to come on their upcoming joint project. At the time of writing, the title of their project still remains a mystery. According to a press release, however, it's scheduled to drop sometime "soon" via Madhouse Records/ Epic Records.

YoDogg is the first artist signed to Cardo's Madhouse Records, indicating how much faith the celebrated producer has in the Atlanta rapper's talent. "Madness" serves as a solid preview of their new collaborative project, setting the tone while showing off their creative chemistry. YoDogg says the track is a good indicator of where he’s at right now artistically, as well as what fans can look forward to on his future material.

"'MADNESS' represents where I’m at right now—raw, intense, and unfiltered," he explained per the press release. "It gives listeners a taste of the energy and direction I’m bringing to the game." As for Cardo, he appears to have nothing but positive things to say about the rising hip-hop artist. He praised him for his energy and drive, also expressing confidence in his ability to provide fans with something special. “YoDogg’s energy is next level. He’s got that hunger and fire, and his talent speaks for itself,” he said. “I can already see the impact he’ll have on the game.”

YoDogg & Cardo Drop "Madness"

Quotable Lyrics:

If it's beef when we meet ain't no if or buts about it

