Kesha & T-Pain Have Fans Ready For Summer With Their New Single, “Yippee-Ki-Yay”

Kesha has teamed up with T-Pain for the newest single from her upcoming sixth studio album, Period. On the track, “Yippee-Ki-Yay,” the two have plenty of fun over production from Pink Slip and Nova Wav. “B–ch I just got a brand new car/ Hose me down at the trailer park/ We lit up like a bonfire/ Singing ‘Yippee-ki-yay, yippee-ki-ya-ya,” Kesha sings on the chorus. During T-Pain's verse, he matches Kesha's energy, remarking that "Edison couldn't get this lit." Fans on social media appear to be loving the new song. “I need to be on a boat at a lake STAT. This is such a summer bop!!,” one top comment reads on YouTube. Another adds: “Genius! Love the song too perfect timing for our cowgirl party!”
“Yippee-Ki-Yay” isn’t the first single Kesha has released from her new album. She previously dropped “Joyride” and “Delusional,” last year. A press release for the upcoming project says it “transcends pop norms to create a raw, daring, and intensely personal sonic journey, a defiant act of self-expression that refuses to adhere to expectations or play it safe.” Period is due for release on July 4, 2025. It will mark a new chapter in her career after launching her own label, Kesha Records.
Kesha - "Yippee-Ki-Yay" Feat. T-Pain
Quotable Lyrics:
I just pulled up in a brand new one
Bartender, pour mе up some damn fluid
I just wanna see a pretty girl dancing to it
Drinks on me just 'cause I can do it
Read More: Muni Long Reveals Kesha Situation On Pitbull's "Timber" Made Her Stop Writing For Atlantic Records' Non-Melanated Acts
[Via]