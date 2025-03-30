Kesha & T-Pain Have Fans Ready For Summer With Their New Single, “Yippee-Ki-Yay”

Kesha has teamed up with T-Pain for the newest single from her upcoming sixth studio album, Period. On the track, “Yippee-Ki-Yay,” the two have plenty of fun over production from Pink Slip and Nova Wav. “B–ch I just got a brand new car/ Hose me down at the trailer park/ We lit up like a bonfire/ Singing ‘Yippee-ki-yay, yippee-ki-ya-ya,” Kesha sings on the chorus. During T-Pain's verse, he matches Kesha's energy, remarking that "Edison couldn't get this lit." Fans on social media appear to be loving the new song. “I need to be on a boat at a lake STAT. This is such a summer bop!!,” one top comment reads on YouTube. Another adds: “Genius! Love the song too perfect timing for our cowgirl party!”