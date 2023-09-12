Kesha
- Music50 Cent Celebrates Kesha For “F*ck P Diddy” Diss50 Cent had fun with the diss.ByCole Blake583 Views
- MusicKesha Flips "Tik Tok" Lyric To "F*ck P Diddy" At CoachellaKesha is the latest celebrity to call out Diddy.ByCole Blake280 Views
- MusicKesha Omits Diddy's Name From "Tik Tok" Performance: Watch"Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ just like me. Get my glasses, I'm out the door, I’m about to hit this scene," the singer's new version goes.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.0K Views
