Lexi Wood Confronts Rampant Rumor That She Dated Drake

Lexi Wood is long rumored to have had a fling with Drake in the past. During a recent chat with TMZ, she was asked to clear things up once and for all. While the Canadian influencer, model, and former Summer House star didn't exactly set the record straight, she did have some positive things to say about the Toronto rapper.

"Being from Toronto, of course Drake is a Toronto boy, I'm really lucky to know people. Honestly, like in my 15-year career as a model I always am around these types of people. So what I will say is that he's a lovely person, and I'm very lucky to know him," she shared.

This isn't the first time Wood was asked to address rumors surrounding her and Drake, however. During an appearance on Gia Guidice’s Casual Chaos podcast back in July, she was questioned once again about the alleged romance.

“I need to know, are any of the Drake rumors true? I feel like they have to be. You’re from Canada and you’re so hot,” Guidice asked.

Drake ICEMAN

“I think that being even put out there by anyone but me and him was insane. It definitely was not that person’s place to say anything,” Wood responded. “But I will say, he’s amazing and I’m really lucky to know him ... And he is so talented, so sweet, comes from such a great family, has great friends.”

Wood's ex Jesse Solomon previously alluded to the rumors on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “When you’re going for a girl that’s dated Drake, you’re not going to, like, get her by playing it cool," he said at the time.