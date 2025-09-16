Young Thug Delivered A Classic Trap Mixtape Despite A Major Setback With "Slime Season"

BY Zachary Horvath 79 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
young-thug young-thug
Young Thug was riding a nice wave at this stage of his career thanks to the "Barter 6" and hits like "Lifestyle."

For most of Young Thug's career, he's been a fairly controversial artist. When he was finding his footing in the early to mid-2010s, he was looked at as an alien in the eyes of hip-hop purists. His off-kilter, melodic delivery was something that was pretty unusual, even though the beloved Lil Wayne was a clear inspiration.

Nowadays, he's divisive for something completely unrelated from the music. But regardless of all of the naysayers no matter the decade, Young Thug persisted. He had an artistic vision that eventually became lauded, and you can argue it started when Slime Season released.

The first mixtape in a now iconic trilogy, it similarly saw a roadblock before breaking through. It was initially supposed to drop in July 2015. However, a massive 100-song leak hampered the rollout and the potential for this to be a London On Da Track collab tape.

However, you can argue it was a blessing in disguise, even though Thugger and London are an iconic duo. A whole fleet of trap beat smiths such as Metro Boomin, Southside, WondaGurl, Sonny Digital, and Wheezy were brought on.

The 18-song collection is widely loved by fans thanks to irresistible hits like "Best Friend," "Calling Your Name," "Stunna," "Power," and the surprising Lil Wayne opener, "Take Kare."

Happy tenth anniversary to Young Thug's Slime Season! It deserves a lot of credit for being a defining trap project.

Read More: YNW Bortlen Accepts Plea Deal: Everything We Know

Young Thug Slime Season

Slime Season Tracklist:

  1. Take Kare (feat. Rich Gang & Lil Wayne)
  2. Quarterback (feat. Quavo, Offset & PeeWee Longway)
  3. Rarri (feat. Young Ralph)
  4. Stunna
  5. Best Friend
  6. Power
  7. Calling Your Name
  8. No Way
  9. Mine
  10. Freaky
  11. Be Me See Me
  12. Overdosin
  13. Again (feat. Gucci Mane)
  14. That's All
  15. Udiggwhatimsayin
  16. Draw Down
  17. Wood Would
  18. Wanna Be Me

Read More: "Iceman" Episode 3: Drake’s Empire, Hollow Hits & That Yeat Feature

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Slime Season 1 2 Mixtapes Streaming Stream Mixtapes Young Thug Spreads Christmas Cheer By Dropping "Slime Season 1 & 2" On Streaming 3.4K
hnhh Original Content 5 Hottest Beats On Young Thug's "Slime Season" 33.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Music Young Thug's "Slime Season" Projects Earn Impressive Streaming Numbers After Finally Being Added To Spotify 8.8K
Comments 0