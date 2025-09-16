For most of Young Thug's career, he's been a fairly controversial artist. When he was finding his footing in the early to mid-2010s, he was looked at as an alien in the eyes of hip-hop purists. His off-kilter, melodic delivery was something that was pretty unusual, even though the beloved Lil Wayne was a clear inspiration.
Nowadays, he's divisive for something completely unrelated from the music. But regardless of all of the naysayers no matter the decade, Young Thug persisted. He had an artistic vision that eventually became lauded, and you can argue it started when Slime Season released.
The first mixtape in a now iconic trilogy, it similarly saw a roadblock before breaking through. It was initially supposed to drop in July 2015. However, a massive 100-song leak hampered the rollout and the potential for this to be a London On Da Track collab tape.
However, you can argue it was a blessing in disguise, even though Thugger and London are an iconic duo. A whole fleet of trap beat smiths such as Metro Boomin, Southside, WondaGurl, Sonny Digital, and Wheezy were brought on.
The 18-song collection is widely loved by fans thanks to irresistible hits like "Best Friend," "Calling Your Name," "Stunna," "Power," and the surprising Lil Wayne opener, "Take Kare."
Happy tenth anniversary to Young Thug's Slime Season! It deserves a lot of credit for being a defining trap project.
Young Thug Slime Season
Slime Season Tracklist:
- Take Kare (feat. Rich Gang & Lil Wayne)
- Quarterback (feat. Quavo, Offset & PeeWee Longway)
- Rarri (feat. Young Ralph)
- Stunna
- Best Friend
- Power
- Calling Your Name
- No Way
- Mine
- Freaky
- Be Me See Me
- Overdosin
- Again (feat. Gucci Mane)
- That's All
- Udiggwhatimsayin
- Draw Down
- Wood Would
- Wanna Be Me