Billyracxx Connects With Teezo Touchdown On "MADDOG"

Billyracxx, a Florida born rapper and producer, is teaming up with one of the brighter young stars that can do it all. That would none other than creative Teezo Touchdown, who's built quite an impressive resume over the last couple of years. He's got collaborations with Drake, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and more.
Together, they have dropped their first effort called "MADDOG," a pretty simplistic and brief pop/trap rap cut. On it, Billyracxx and Teezo bring a lot of energy while puffing their chests out and assert their dominance.
"You talk (You) that talk / Back off (You) better back off / Mad dog (Yeah), I'm a mad dog (Hurr)," Teezo sings on the chorus. Unfortunately, the whistling sample on the beat and the scant/insignificant lyrical content adds up to a pretty middling listening experience.
The vocal performances from Billy and his costar are unique, though. That's something that he prides himself on. In a 2020 interview, he said that, "I’m almost like a walking, living caricature of myself. When it comes to my wordplay, my sound, and how I live on the camera, I’ve tapped into something deeper."
He's also got a diverse background, having grown up in The Sunshine State and Houston. He's applied that to his music, and we can only assume he hopes to continue that.
Hopefully, we will hear more from Billyracxx in the future, potentially a new project. It's been over two years since Seeing Red, so maybe there will be stronger material coming soon.
Billyracxx & Teezo Touchdown "MADDOG"
Quotable Lyrics:
She said b*tch you marvelous
I said cool, I might get that
Pick up tool, it's hard to carry
I keep note, that Mariah Carey