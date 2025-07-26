ASAP Rocky sparked a viral frenzy this week after sharing photos of himself wearing red patent leather Mary Jane shoes, drawing comparisons to Dorothy’s iconic slippers from The Wizard of Oz.

AllHipHop reports that the Harlem-born rapper posted the images to Instagram on July 24, captioning them “SLIDIN IN PARIS.” The photo set immediately ignited social media chatter, with fans ridiculing his footwear and questioning the status of his long-delayed album Don’t Be Dumb.

Online users quickly turned Rocky’s fashion statement into meme fodder. One quipped, “Blood bouta tap his shoes twice and teleport to Compton.” Another added, “Not him wearing the Dorothy 3s.”

A third took aim at his music hiatus, writing, “ASAP Rocky on his 8th rollout attempt this year and we only 7 months in. Bro please just go away and take care of Rihanna’s kids.”

Rather than respond defensively, Rocky embraced the backlash. Hours later, he posted a zoomed-in image of the now-infamous shoes, captioned “WIZARD OF AWGE,” referencing his creative collective, AWGE. The post signaled Rocky’s ability to reclaim public mockery and spin it into a playful brand moment.

ASAP Rocky’s Wizard of AWGE

The shoes in question are part of a limited-edition AWGE x Christian Louboutin collaboration. The red version follows a black prototype that debuted at Rocky’s AWGE fashion show in Paris this June. He previously wore the black pair to Anna Wintour’s Pre-Met Gala Dinner, continuing his pattern of subverting menswear conventions.

Known for his eclectic and gender-fluid fashion sense, Rocky has long incorporated elements traditionally coded as feminine. He often wears skirts, kilts, pearls, and oversized bags—choices that challenge traditional norms in hip-hop style.

In a May 2025 Vogue podcast appearance, he explained his fashion ethos, saying, “I don’t know who drew the line between femininity and masculinity — but I don’t see any barriers for me.”

He also admitted to borrowing clothes from Rihanna’s wardrobe, adding, “She has pieces she don’t even know I took.”

Despite the ongoing delay of Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky remains a central figure in the fashion world. His response to the online backlash reinforces his reputation for turning controversy into commentary.