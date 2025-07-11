Denzel Curry & FERG Announce Joint Mixtape Coming Soon

When it comes to boisterous, brash, and banger-ready voices in 2010s hip-hop, Denzel Curry and FERG are among the first name that come up in many's heads. However, they have evolved a lot as artists over the years, but they still have that fire to bounce off of each other.

According to NFR Podcast on Twitter, the two just announced a collaborative mixtape coming soon during an undisclosed festival performance. The crowd seemed quite excited for it, and we'll have to see when it comes out.

"Should me and this man do a mixtape together?" the former A$AP Mob member asked the crowd. They cheered in response. "That's all I wanted to hear. You heard it from them first."

"Well, guess what?" the "Victory Lap Two" spitter added onstage. "It's f***ing happening."

Given the fiery yet still introspective quality of both artists' recent output, this seems like a match made in hip-hop heaven. Of course, anything could happen, so don't expect a pure addition of their skills here. Maybe they take advantage of the opportunity to explore bold new directions. But if they will show off their pens, prioritize tough-as-nails beat selection, or lean into introspective bags, they will still excel in all likelihood.

Denzel Curry FERG Collabs

For those unaware, Denzel Curry and FERG collabs tripled in just about a year, specifically 2024. They linked up on "Demons" off the latter's DAROLD album and on "HOT ONE" with TiaCorine off the former's King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 tape. Before that, they only had one official collaboration to their name on streaming services, and that's the 2018 cut "Kristi" alongside IDK and NickNack.

Both artists also went on tour together during that 2018 period, and their chemistry remains quite sharp and potent. This joint mixtape announcement is very exciting news, and we hope that it manifests sooner rather than later.

We'll patiently wait for it, especially if they decide to tackle more serious topics. But from the looks of it, this mixtape format will probably result in barrages of bars and banger beats. For Denzel Curry and FERG, it's hopefully a recipe for success.