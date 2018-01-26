joint mixtape
- Hip-Hop HistoryDJ Drama Details Drake & Gucci Mane Joint Mixtape That Almost HappenedDJ Drama details how he connected Drake and Gucci Mane which nearly led to a joint mixtape. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsCardi B's Future Plans Include Joint Mixtape With Offset & A Spanish AlbumCardi B is ready for world domination.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBirdman & NBA YoungBoy Dropping "From Tha Bayou" Mixtape This WeekBirdman has previously said that he believes that YoungBoy is set to become "the biggest rapper," but reactions to this news have been a mixed bag.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuavo Reveals He & Pop Smoke Were Working On A Joint ProjectHe revealed the news in a recent interview where he touched on his relationship with the late Canarsie rapper. By Madusa S.
- Music VideosYoung Dolph Lives It Up In Luxury For His New "Hashtag" VideoYoung Dolph drops a video for one of the solo cuts off his "Dum and Dummer 2" joint project alongside Key Glock, and the visuals for "Hashtag" definitely shows us how good he's living.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicChris Brown & Young Thug's Joint Mixtape Release Date Is HereChris Brown announces the release date for his upcoming mixtape with Young Thug.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsG Herbo & Southside "SWERVO" ReviewOn his full-length collaboration with Atlanta producer Southside, Herbo loosens up, letting his guard down as he ventures into new musical and emotional territory.By Trevor Smith
- MusicGucci Mane & Asian Doll Have A Collaborative Mixtape On The WayThe legend and the upstart will soon collide.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMadeinTYO & MyNamePhin Trade Bars On Their New Tape "I Bet You Get This All The Time"MadeinTYO and MyNamePhin are made for each other. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicAre Playboi Carti & Skepta Plotting A Joint Mixtape?A video posted on Instagram seemed to point to an extensive collaboration.By Zaynab
- MixtapesLil Gnar & Germ Drop "Big Bad Gnar Shit"LA rappers Lil Gnar & Germ put out 6-track "Big Bad Gnar Shit".By Devin Ch
- MusicTakeoff & Carnage Have A Joint Mixtape On The WayMigos' Takeoff and producer Carnage apparently have project together. By Aron A.