Tech N9ne has built quite the legacy as an independent and underground icon. On his new LP, he's recounting how he got to this point.

Tech N9ne, underneath his sometimes cooky shell, is one the rappers when it comes to defining what it means to be an independent artist. The Kansas City talent has gone on to found his own label, Strange Music, Inc., which he's turned into an empire. Of course, it did take some time, nearly three full decades worth, to be exact.

But he did it and no one can take that away from him. But instead of only focusing on the good, Tech N9ne is recounting the rough journey to becoming a rapper period. He's doing so on his brand-new album, 5816 Forest.

He's been teasing this tape for some time, with the rollout dating back to this time last year with "The Birth." Speaking of which, Tech N9ne starts the story from literally the very beginning of his existence on Earth.

From there, he works his way to "J6's," the concluding track and promotional single which reveals when his career started to kick into gear. We also learn that Tech even decided to leave home in his early teens to pursue this wild dream.

It's definitely one of his most personal tapes to date and a good one if you are hardcore fan of his. Check it out below.

Tech N9ne 5816 Forest

5816 Forest Tracklist:

  1. Donnie Call (Skit)
  2. The Birth (Remix)
  3. Fridee Da Sundee (Triality)
  4. Yoda with Lil Wayne
  5. Ball
  6. Alyia Call (Skit)
  7. RDV
  8. Lola
  9. Black Walt Street (The New Breed)
  10. Excited
  11. The Nice One
  12. The Punishment (Lockdown) (Remix)
  13. What I Do?
  14. Reign Call (Skit)
  15. No Rub
  16. Fish Captain
  17. Sacrifice with Jehry Robinson
  18. Bella Call (Skit)
  19. Livin In The Sky
  20. Call With 2-Yr-Old Alina (Skit)
  21. This I Know with Kevin Church Johnson
  22. J6's

