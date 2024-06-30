Tech N9ne Goes Back To Where It All Began On “The Birth”

"COSM" drops on July 12.

Tech N9ne is currently gearing up to drop his new project COSM, which will be the ninth in the Missouri-born performer's "Collabos" series. It's been seven years since he unveiled his last installment, and it's safe to say that fans are ready for more. Fortunately, they don't have to wait too much longer. COSM is expected to arrive on July 12 of this year and is available for pre-order now.

In the meantime, the hitmaker has given listeners a taste of what's to come with a few singles like "Drippy Drop," which he dropped earlier this month. He teamed up with Skatterman and Snug Brim for the fun, summer-ready song, and is back with more yet again. This time, he's unleashed a solo track called "The Birth," which leans into slightly more serious and introspective themes.

On the melancholy track, Tech N9ne reflects on some of his early days. He recalls realizing he wanted to be "an elite MC," watching his mother struggle with various health issues, ultimately being "set free" by music, and much more. It has a fittingly nostalgic sound, which lines up well with the lyrical content. What do you think of tech N9ne's nostalgic new track? What about its accompanying music video? Will you be adding "The Birth" to your playlist or not? Are you looking forward to hearing his new album COSM when it drops next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Tech N9ne Unleashes New Single Ahead Of COSM

Quotable Lyrics: